Foreign press ban in Gaza stifles Israel-Hamas war coverage

Rebecca Ritters
November 2, 2023

Israel's ban on foreign journalists reporting from Gaza makes it "difficult to get real information" from the besieged enclave. DW’s Israel correspondent Rebecca Ritters reports on how hard it is to cover the Israel-Hamas war from outside Gaza.

