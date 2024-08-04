  1. Skip to content
Floodwaters continue to rise in Orenburg, Russia

Ryan Allen
April 8, 2024

Thousands of people have already been evacuated in the Urals region as rivers burst their banks not due to excessive rainfall but to rapidly melting snow. It's the worst flooding to hit the Urals region in several decades.

