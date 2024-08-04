Floodwaters continue to rise in Orenburg, Russia

CatastropheRussian FederationFloodwaters continue to rise in Orenburg, RussiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheRussian FederationRyan Allen04/08/2024April 8, 2024Thousands of people have already been evacuated in the Urals region as rivers burst their banks not due to excessive rainfall but to rapidly melting snow. It's the worst flooding to hit the Urals region in several decades.https://p.dw.com/p/4eYieAdvertisement