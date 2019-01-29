 Finland keeps crown as world′s happiest country | News | DW | 20.03.2019

News

Finland keeps crown as world's happiest country

Finns are the happiest people on earth, according to a new survey. While Nordic nations consistently perform well, the rankings this year highlighted a dramatic deterioration in the outlook of crisis-hit Venezuelans.

People in Finland wear traditional Sami clothing next to a sled pulled by reindeer

The 2019 World Happiness Report named Finland the happiest place to live for the second year in a row.

The annual ranking of 156 countries, released Wednesday, looks at how happy a country's citizens consider themselves to be, taking into account factors such as life expectancy, welfare support, social freedoms, generosity and the absence of corruption in government and business.

Rounding out the top five were fellow Nordic nations Denmark, Norway and Iceland, followed by the Netherlands.

Rwanda, Tanzania, Afghanistan, the Central African Republic and South Sudan came in at the bottom of the index.

Read moreA look at what makes Germans happy

Watch video 02:04

What makes people happy?

Happiness and community

This year's report focused on "happiness and the community," and the role of social media and technology, social norms, conflicts and government policies on people's lives.

"The world is a rapidly changing place," said John Helliwell, a professor at the University of British Columbia and co-editor of the report. "How communities interact with each other whether in schools, workplaces, neighborhoods or on social media has profound effects on world happiness."

Read moreWhy do we feel good when we help others?

Watch video 00:46

Why are Finns the happiest people in the world?

Germany was ranked 17th in the 2019 survey, down two spots from 2018. The United States, which fell one place, has seen decreasing happiness levels in recent years, a trend the report attributed in part to an epidemic of substance abuse and addiction. 

Over the past decade, happiness levels have dropped most dramatically in Venezuela, which is currently in 108th place. The South American country is suffering a political and economic crisis that has resulted in mass shortages of food and medicine.

The report was commissioned by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and released to coincide with World Happiness Day.

  • Denmark, Copenhagen, brick building with Danish flags (Niaz Moammadkhani)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Denmark: 'Arbejdsglæde'

    The Danish word "arbejdsglæde" describes the joy that Danes feel about their work. The term not only exists in Danish, but also in Swedish and Norwegian. In Nordic countries, obviously, being personally happy with your job is considered more important than a fat salary or a brilliant career.

  • Achill Island, remote village in Ireland with a sheep (picture-alliance/ZB/F.Baumgarten)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Ireland: 'Suaimhneas croi'

    The Irish have their own word for happiness — not about their work, but rather about the moment when a long working day finally comes to an end. That feeling of deep satisfaction that overwhelms a person once they've completed an important task is expressed by the Gaelic term "suaimhneas croi," that has something to do with peace and heart. It's certainly seems hard to pronounce.

  • Spaniards celebrating at a table (Getty Images/Pablo Blazquez Dominguez)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Spain: 'Sobremesa'

    If you want to stay on a Spaniard's good side, you should never wrap up a meal right after the food is done. In Spain, people appreciate their "sobremesa," which means spending a lot of time drinking coffee or a schnapps after the meal. This activity may even take longer than the dinner itself.

  • Lake Hornborga with birds in the early morning (picture-alliance/WILDLIFE/A. Mertiny)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Sweden: 'Gökotta'

    Getting up early in the morning to listen to the birds — that's what Swedes call "gökotta." The term consists of "gök," which means cuckoo, and "otta" which means earliness. According to the Swedes, this activity will bring you a deep feeling of happiness and joy for the rest of the day.

  • People drinking beer (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Norway: 'Utepils'

    As soon as the days start to get longer and people enjoy the first rays of sunshine after a long winter, a striking phenomenon can be observed in Norway. People of all (legal drinking) ages come out to enjoy the weather and have an "utepils", or "outdoor lager," a beer that's consumed outside. For Norwegians, it's a very special moment of joy.

    Author: Antje Binder (ad)


nm/sms (AP, dpa)

World Happiness Report 2019

