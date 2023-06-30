  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
PoliticsFinland

Finland economy minister resigns over Nazi comments

36 minutes ago

Vilhelm Junnila of the anti-immigrant Finns Party was forced to step down after just 10 days in office over alleged ties to extremists and repeated Nazi jokes. He apologized for his remarks and denied ties to extremists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4THZZ
Far-right politician Vilhelm Junnila of the Finns Party smiles in parliament
Nationalist Junnila now holds the dubious distinction of being Finland's shortest-serving minister Image: Eeva-Maria Brotherus/Lehtikuva/AP/picture alliance

Finland's economy minister, Vilhelm Junnila, has resigned his post after sustained allegations of ties to right-wing extremists as well as a series of distasteful Nazi jokes.

Junnila is a member of the anti-immigrant Finns Party, which is part of Finland's new four-party center-right ruling coalition.

Though he survived a vote of no-confidence called by opposition politicians in Finland's Parliament on June 28, Junnila announced he was stepping down Friday, saying, "For the continuation of the government and the reputation of Finland, I see that it is impossible for me to continue as a minister in a satisfactory way."

Junnila had come under fire for, among other things, a public speech that he had given in 2019 related to a far-right memorial in the western Finnish town of Turku. He was also criticized for repeated Nazi jokes.

The populist apparently joked with a fellow Finns Party politician in a campaign speech on March 10, calling his candidate number — 88 — a good omen.

"First of all, congratulations for the excellent candidate number. I know it's a winning card. Obviously, this '88' refers to two H letters which we won't say more about." The number is a popular cipher among neo-Nazis who use it as code for the phrase Heil Hitler.

Media reports said Junnila had repeatedly joked about the number in the past. 

Shortest-serving minister in Finland's history

Junilla has since apologized for the joke, as well as condemning the Holocaust and antisemitism after joining the government.

Following the June 28 no-confidence vote, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition Party (NCP) said that he had warned Junnila he "can't act" like that in his role as minister.

On June 16, Orpo, whose center-right NCP won April elections, announced that he had assembled a governing coalition along with the nationalist Finns Party, the Christian Democrats and the Swedish People's Party of Finland.

The bloc, which holds 108 of parliament's 200 seats, took power on June 20. Though it seems likely Junnila will quickly be replaced, some observers have raised questions as to the coalition's viability.

Junnila's resignation makes him the shortest-serving minister in Finnish politics. That distinction had previously been held by Karl Lennart Oesch, a military general who served as Finland's interior minister for 12 days in 1932.

js/nm (AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A massive fire amid riots in the southern French town of Annecy
Live

France riots: Macron tells parents to keep kids off streets

Politics31 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

MONUSCO peacekeepers patrol in North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

PoliticsJune 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's art and culture have suffered since Beijing imposed a draconian National Security Law.

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

Human RightsJune 29, 202304:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters demonstrating against a new mosque in Mühlheim in 2020

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

SocietyJune 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

People queue up to pay respects in front of a sculpture and a row of flags.

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Migrants from Sub-Saharan countries on a boat after they were rescued.

Migrant smugglers: Who are they?

Migrant smugglers: Who are they?

PoliticsJune 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

Politics8 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage