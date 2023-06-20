  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Refugee Day
EU migration policy
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsFinland

Finland lawmakers approve center-right Petteri Orpo as PM

1 hour ago

The Finnish parliament has elected the conservative politician as the head of the government. Promising a shift to the right, the new prime minister has pledged deep spending cuts and a "paradigm shift" on immigration.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SoC7
National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo arrives for his press conference at the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki
Orpo has been in thorny negotiations to build a coalition since AprilImage: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/dpa/picture alliance

The newly-elected parliament of Finland on Tuesday voted for National Coalition Party (NCP) leader Petteri Orpo to replace Social Democrat Sanna Marin as prime minister.

The decision — essentially a formality — ushers in a new right-wing coalition under Orpo after Marin's center-left party emerged as only the third-strongest force in an April general election.

After weeks of fraught negotiation, lawmakers voted for Orpo by 107 in favor, 81 opposed and 11 absent.

"I warmly thank you for the confidence you've shown me," Orpo told parliament after the vote.

What is likely to change?

The incoming coalition says it plans to move immigration policy to the right in a "paradigm shift."

This would involve reducing refugee quotas and raising the bar for work-based visas.

As well as his own conservative NCP, Orpo's grouping includes the nationalist Finns, the minority-language Swedish People's Party and the center-right Christian Democrats.

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

The coalition would also toughen up requirements for foreigners to obtain citizenship, one of the Finns Party's key demands.

Orpo, who has styled himself as a resolute fiscal conservative, campaigned on a promise to reduce the government's budget deficit.

He has vowed to make "significant reforms" to social security and the labor market with a pledge to cut the government budget by €6 billion ($6.5 billion) by the end of the parliament's four-year term.

Orpo also says he will reduce taxes and seek to boost job creation in the private sector.

New NATO member Finland is expected to continue its toughened stance toward its eastern neighbor Russia with which it shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border.

In terms of key appointments to the Cabinet, Finns Party head Riika Purra becomes finance minister, while deputy leader of the NCP Elina Valtonen is to take over as foreign minister.

rc/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers from the 80th Air Assault Brigade in Donetsk

Ukraine updates: No losses in counterattack, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts15 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A farmer walks hunched over through a field in northeastern Nigeria

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

BusinessJune 19, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

LGBTQ activists shout slogans during a rally in Jakarta

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Society23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Oscar Martinez speaks to DW at the prize ceremony

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

Media18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People waiting at a turnstile try to speak to survivors of the boat tragedy, who are being housed in a camp north of Athens.

Greece migrant boat disaster: Kin of missing plead for help

Greece migrant boat disaster: Kin of missing plead for help

Catastrophe2 hours ago02:08 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Kuwait national team celebrates at a game on January 10, 2023

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

SoccerJune 19, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

An aerial view shows damage and floods due to heavy rains after an extra-tropical cyclone, in Sao Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

ClimateJune 18, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage