 Films with female leads earn more at box office | Film | DW | 08.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Films with female leads earn more at box office

Glenn Close's empowering speech at the Golden Globes underlined that women have great stories to tell. A recent study also shows that female-led films are top box office performers — invalidating Hollywood assumptions.

  • Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman (picture alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros./C. Enos)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman from Israel

    Former Miss Israel Gal Gadot's performance transformed the DC Extended Universe thriller "Wonder Woman" into a feminist manifesto. Grossing $822 million (€720 million) at box offices worldwide, it was the 10th most successful movie of 2017, topping cinema charts for weeks-on-end.

  • Filmstill Rogue one (Lucasfilm 2016/J. Olley)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Rogue One: Felicity Jones and the Bechdel test

    "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was the second most successful movie of 2016, trailing just behind another superhero film, "Captain America: Civil War." The sci-fi thriller passed the so-called Bechdel test; first developed in 1985, this qualitative measurement examines whether movies featuring at least two women who talk to each other actually speak about something other than a man.

  • Filmstill The Avengers featuring Scarlett Johansson. (picture alliance/dpa/Jay Maidment/Marvel)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Scarlett Johansson plays the 'Black Widow'

    US actress Scarlett Johansson played the character of the Black Widow in several of the "Avengers" films. In 2015, she portrayed the S.H.I.E.L.D. spy with the arachnid name in "Avengers: The Age of Ultron," which also passed the Bechdel test. That movie grossed more than $1.4 billion, proving once and for all that intelligent female characters with depth matter more than just pretty faces.

  • Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Walt Disney Pictures)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Emma Watson tames the beast

    It's not just female superheros that score at the box office. Emma Watson's 2017 portrayal of Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" grossed $1.26 billion and garnered two Oscar nominations (best costume design and best production design). This adaptation of the Disney classic was the second most successful movie in 2017.

  • Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright in Black Pather (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Girl power in Black Panther

    This 2018 action thriller featuring Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright embodies emancipation on multiple levels, highlighting empowered black characters as well as women warriors. Set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, "Black Panther" pays attention to modern-day sensitivities with regard to gender roles and social identities.

    Author: Ceyda Nurtsch (ss)


  • Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman (picture alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros./C. Enos)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman from Israel

    Former Miss Israel Gal Gadot's performance transformed the DC Extended Universe thriller "Wonder Woman" into a feminist manifesto. Grossing $822 million (€720 million) at box offices worldwide, it was the 10th most successful movie of 2017, topping cinema charts for weeks-on-end.

  • Filmstill Rogue one (Lucasfilm 2016/J. Olley)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Rogue One: Felicity Jones and the Bechdel test

    "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was the second most successful movie of 2016, trailing just behind another superhero film, "Captain America: Civil War." The sci-fi thriller passed the so-called Bechdel test; first developed in 1985, this qualitative measurement examines whether movies featuring at least two women who talk to each other actually speak about something other than a man.

  • Filmstill The Avengers featuring Scarlett Johansson. (picture alliance/dpa/Jay Maidment/Marvel)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Scarlett Johansson plays the 'Black Widow'

    US actress Scarlett Johansson played the character of the Black Widow in several of the "Avengers" films. In 2015, she portrayed the S.H.I.E.L.D. spy with the arachnid name in "Avengers: The Age of Ultron," which also passed the Bechdel test. That movie grossed more than $1.4 billion, proving once and for all that intelligent female characters with depth matter more than just pretty faces.

  • Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Walt Disney Pictures)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Emma Watson tames the beast

    It's not just female superheros that score at the box office. Emma Watson's 2017 portrayal of Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" grossed $1.26 billion and garnered two Oscar nominations (best costume design and best production design). This adaptation of the Disney classic was the second most successful movie in 2017.

  • Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright in Black Pather (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

    Heroines rock the box office

    Girl power in Black Panther

    This 2018 action thriller featuring Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright embodies emancipation on multiple levels, highlighting empowered black characters as well as women warriors. Set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, "Black Panther" pays attention to modern-day sensitivities with regard to gender roles and social identities.

    Author: Ceyda Nurtsch (ss)


Beyond finding the talent that best fits a role, when major studios cast a movie, they always think about the bottom line, seeking actors who are already popular to boost their production's box office results.

However, it's difficult to quantify the impact of a cast on the success of a movie. Would a flop have been a hit with different actors?

Highly-paid actors do not necessarily lead to the commercial hits producers hope for. Analyzing the relationship between the colossal salaries of top stars and box office failures, business magazine Forbes publishes a list of "the most overpaid actors" every year.

Disproportionate salaries

Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler and former "sexiest man alive" Johnny Depp have all made it onto the list of Hollywood's most overpaid actors. Studios only earned $2.80 for every dollar invested in the star for Depp's three most important films in 2016.

But the list isn't necessarily an indicator of quality. In 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio ranked eighth on the dreaded Forbes compilation, as his films The Revenant and The Wolf of Wall Street failed to perform at the box office. Nevertheless, DiCaprio was nominated for an Oscar for both roles, and won the Academy Award for his performance in The Revenant.

Renowned for his multi-million paychecks, Mark Wahlberg topped the 2017 Forbes list by starring in box office disappointments such as Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day.  In 2018, the actor's fees were at the center of a scandal when reports revealed that his female co-star, Michelle Williams, only made one percent of Walberg's pay for the reshoot of scenes of Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World

Study overturns Hollywood's preconceptions

Along with current pressure on Hollywood to eliminate its gender pay-gap problem, producers can now review their casting assumptions thanks to a recent US study by agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and tech company Shift7, which states that films with strong women's roles outperform male-led movies.

The study looks into 350 films produced from 2014 to 2017; 105 of those productions had a woman in a lead role. The movies are divided into five categories according to their productions budget, and the study concludes that the best performing films in each of these categories all had female lead protagonists.

"There has been an assumption in the industry that female-led films led were generally less successful. We found that the data does not support that assumption," notes CAA's Christy Haubegger.

The best performing films remain comic film adaptations from Marvel and DC, and many of them are centered on male superheroes — but female heroines are increasingly joining the fight.

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (picture-alliance/dpa)

Daisy Ridley's character Rey took center stage in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Stereotypes don't pay

A change can actually be noticed in successful films with male lead roles. The study also checked the performances of films that passed the so-called Bechdel test, which measures the portrayal of women in works of fiction by asking three questions: Does it feature at least two women? Do they talk to each other? And is their conversation about something other than a man?

The three basic requirements were developed by cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1985. While they were first meant as a "little lesbian joke in an alternative feminist newspaper," as the cartoon author once said, the measurement is now a mainstream standard. "The Bechdel test is a low bar to clear, and it's surprising how many movies don't clear it," stated Liza Chasin in the study's press release.

The study nevertheless found that the basic requirements have been taken into consideration in the latest top blockbusters' storylines. Between 2014 and 2017, 11 films made over a billion dollars at the box office, including Jurassic World, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Age of Ultron. While not all of those films are female-led, they all passed the Bechdel test.

The last time a blockbuster raked in over a billion dollars without passing the Bechdel test was in 2012 — The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey's

  • Avatar characters voiced by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana (AP)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Avatar' (2009)

    Leading the pack with box office earnings of $2.79 billion (2.27 billion euros) is "Avatar" by director James Cameron. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, the epic sci-fi film is set in a 22nd century mining colony on a moon called Pandora, and portrays a conflict with the original inhabitants, the Na'vi.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic (AP)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Titanic' (1997)

    Another box office smash for Cameron, "Titanic" has raked in $2.2 billion (1.8 billion euros) after multiple re-releases since it premiered nearly 20 years ago. The film, which dramatized the April 1912 sinking of the British passenger liner on its maiden voyage, saw a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet adopt the iconic pose pictured above.

  • Filmstill Star Wars The Force Awakens (Disney/Lucasfilm)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Star Wars Episode VII: the Force Awakens' (2015)

    The seventh film in the Star Wars franchise made $2.06 billion (1.68 billion euros) at the box office following its much-hyped 2015 release. Produced and directed by J J Abrams, this was the first Star Wars movie not to involve the franchise's creator, George Lucas — the production company, Lucasfilm, was acquired by Disney in 2012.

  • Film Jurassic World (picture alliance/AP)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Jurassic World' (2015)

    Another hit from 2015 (four of the top ten highest-grossing movies were released this year), the long-awaited sequel to Steven Spielberg's 1993 hit "Jurassic Park" earned nearly $1.7 billion (1.38 billion euros) worldwide. The sequel "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is due out in cinemas in June 2018.

  • The Avengers - Mark Ruffalo als The Hulk (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'The Avengers' (2012)

    Some of Marvel comics' biggest names – from Captain America to the Hulk (above) – join forces in this superhero action film. The eclectic ensemble went down well with cinema audiences, who shelled out more than $1.5 billion (1.2 billion euros) to see the movie.

  • Fast & Furious 7 - Paul Walker and Vin Diesel (Picture Alliance/dpa)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Furious 7' (2015)

    The seventh installment in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise made $1.52 billion (1.24 billion euros) in cinemas — again following a 2015 release. After actor Paul Walker (left) died in a car crash, his brothers stood in for him on set so that filming could be completed.

  • Filmszene The Avengers (picture alliance/dpa/Jay Maidment/Marvel)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

    The "Avengers" sequel, which sees Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow (above) and Thor reunited on screen, made $1.4 billion (1.14 billion euros) at the box office. Two additional sequels are planned, including "The Avengers: Infinity War," which is due in cinemas at the end of April 2018.

  • Film Still Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 (picture-alliance/Itar-Tass)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2' (2011)

    More than 500 million of J K Rowling's Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide. Little wonder, then, that the final installment of the screen adaptation of the series about Potter's wizarding world made $1.34 billion (1.09 billion euros) at the box office.

  • Daisy Ridley in Star Wars - The Last Jedi (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

    The second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy was directed by Rian Johnson and starred the likes of Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley (above). It made $1.32 billion (1.08 billion euros) in cinemas. J J Abrams will return to the director's chair for the final film in the trilogy, due for release in 2019.

  • Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright in Black Panther (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Black Panther' (2018)

    The newest addition to the top-ten list has so far earned $1.28 billion dollars (1.04 billion euros) at the box office since its release in February 2018, pushing Disney's 2013 hit "Frozen" into 11th place. The Black Panther is due to join other Marvel favorites in the next "Avengers" sequel, due for release in late April 2018.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


 

DW recommends

KINO favorites: 7 best films by female directors

They were all directed by wonder women, including the superhero movie of the same name. DW's KINO team picked their favorite films showcasing girl power. (09.11.2018)  

'The Force Awakens' - the hype was justified

So, how is it really? After all the talk about the movie without having seen it, here comes the first real verdict. No spoilers, promised. In a nutshell: The big hype surrounding the new "Star Wars" wasn't gratuitous. (16.12.2015)  

'Spotlight' wins best picture at Academy Awards, DiCaprio takes home first Oscar

Amid the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, journalism drama "Spotlight" has won the Oscar for best picture. First-time winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson took home top acting honors. (29.02.2016)  

Ridley Scott movie reshoot: Reports reveal $1.5m gender pay gap

Actress Michelle Williams was reportedly paid only 1% of what her male co-star Mark Wahlberg obtained for reshooting scenes of Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World," following the Kevin Spacey scandal. (10.01.2018)  

Batman v Superman: A brief guide to superheroes

In the film "Batman v Superman," the two rivaling superheroes unite to save humanity. Many other comic characters have been there and done that. Here's a brief guide to famous superheroes. (21.03.2016)  

Heroines rock the box office

Feature films starring women draw in more money around the world than those starring men, says an analysis published by the agencies CAA and Shift7. Analysts reviewed 350 Hollywood blockbusters for the study. (08.01.2019)  

The most successful movies of all time

Marvel's 'Black Panther' has just entered the list of the world's top ten box-office hits. But does it stand a chance of taking over the top spot? (04.04.2018)  

Related content

USA Film Geschichte Liza Minelli im Musical Cabaret 1972

A tour of cabaret-era Berlin as populism rises 28.12.2018

The rising interest in the Weimar Republic's hedonist lifestyle and sexual freedom that inspired authors like Christopher Isherwood comes at a time when many see worrying parallelisms in the surge of the far right.

Island - Frauen stehen vor dem Parlament in Reykjavík

Women talk AI and gender equality in Iceland 27.11.2018

This week, more than 500 female leaders from around the world are meeting in Reykjavik for the Women Leaders Global Forum to discuss how to get more women into leadership positions. DW's Manuela Kasper-Claridge reports.

Symbolbild Frauenquote im Film

Is a quota for women in film necessary? 16.11.2018

There are less women than men working as directors and behind the camera in the German film industry. They receive smaller budgets and less financial assistance. To change that, would a gender quota be fair?

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill WONDER WOMAN, Gal Gado (picture alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros./C. Enos)

Films with female leads earn more at box office

Glenn Close's empowering speech at the Golden Globes underlined that women have great stories to tell. A recent study also shows that female-led films are top box office performers — invalidating Hollywood assumptions. 

Books

Cartoon of TIntin with his dog (picture-alliance/dpa)

Tintin and Snowy turn 90 — haven't aged a day

Tintin and his trusty sidekick Snowy have been fighting crime, solving mysteries and surviving controversy for 90 years. And the Belgian reporter continues to attract new fans. 

Music

The conductor at work, film still from the documentary La Maestra: Alondra de la Parra (DW)

'I get asked questions my male colleagues would never get asked': conductor Alondra de la Parra on her career

A new documentary on DW follows the charismatic young Mexican maestra over 14 month as she conducts on two continents. As she tells DW, the sheer fact that she is a female conductor is still fascinating to many. 

Arts

Bauchaus Schrift (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Bauhaus abroad: How a utopian idea spread

Following World War I, artists all over the world proclaimed the "zero hour." The Bauhaus ideas centering around "a new design" were particularly influential — and they ended up spreading widely in the United States. 

Digital Culture

DW Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | PhotoDirector (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "PhotoDirector"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "PhotoDirector". 

Lifestyle

A wooden cabin with rounded shapes in the middle of the forest. It almost looks like a snail, and can actually be pulled apart.

High Five: 5 unusual ways of living in Europe

Square and practical — that's no way to describe the five houses we found in Europe. But they are definitely interesting. The architects really came up with some unique living spaces here. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  