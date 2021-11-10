Fighting internet censorship with fashion

Introducing DW's new Uncensored Collection, designed to draw attention to freedom of information.
Internet freedom in decline
Of the world's 3.8 billion internet users, a September survey by the nonprofit NGO Freedom House found that 56% live in countries where political, social or religious content is blocked, and 46% have restricted access to social media platforms due to government censorship. DW is now using an unlikely weapon to fight online censorship: fashion.
'Uncensored Collection'
DW has partnered with Berlin-based designer Marco Scaiano to introduce the "Uncensored Collection," a campaign that uses everyday garments to draw attention to continued assaults on internet freedom by autocratic regimes.
Clothing collection on the theme of freedom
Like this shirt, each one of the items in the collection bears visual elements that deal with the notion of freedom of speech. But that's not all. The garments have another feature: a hidden toolkit to circumvent online censorship.
Hidden tools
Sewn into the inner seams of every article in this collection is a short list of tools that help users access content blocked or filtered by their governments. The main items on the list feature instructions for using The Onion Router, or Tor for short, and Psiphon — two well-known open-source applications used for anonymous communications and web browsing.
Dictators are using increasingly advanced methods and technologies to curb the flow of information online. Countries like Iran and India have successfully shut down the internet to stifle widespread protests. China controls its entire domestic telecommunications industry. Still, tools like Tor and Psiphon can help millions of users access alternative sources of information.
Promoting the collection and free speech
DW's new clothing line will be showcased on social media as a part of an international online campaign focused on raising awareness for freedom of speech as a human right. Items will also be sold online and profits donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) — an independent, nonprofit organization that monitors press freedom violations and supports journalists worldwide.
