World

Fighting internet censorship with fashion

Introducing DW's new Uncensored Collection, designed to draw attention to freedom of information.

  • Masked protesters holding placards against internet censorship in the street

    Internet freedom in decline

    Of the world's 3.8 billion internet users, a September survey by the nonprofit NGO Freedom House found that 56% live in countries where political, social or religious content is blocked, and 46% have restricted access to social media platforms due to government censorship. DW is now using an unlikely weapon to fight online censorship: fashion.

  • Three models in black and white clothes from the Uncensored Collection standing against a white background.

    'Uncensored Collection'

    DW has partnered with Berlin-based designer Marco Scaiano to introduce the "Uncensored Collection," a campaign that uses everyday garments to draw attention to continued assaults on internet freedom by autocratic regimes.

  • A man wears a black long-sleeved shirt with white lettering

    Clothing collection on the theme of freedom

    Like this shirt, each one of the items in the collection bears visual elements that deal with the notion of freedom of speech. But that's not all. The garments have another feature: a hidden toolkit to circumvent online censorship.

  • Clothing label featuring instructions for using open-source applications to protect online anonymity

    Hidden tools

    Sewn into the inner seams of every article in this collection is a short list of tools that help users access content blocked or filtered by their governments. The main items on the list feature instructions for using The Onion Router, or Tor for short, and Psiphon — two well-known open-source applications used for anonymous communications and web browsing.

  • The Tor Logo displayed on a mobile telephone screen with a laptop in the background
    More

    Using Tor and Psiphon to beat autocrats

    Dictators are using increasingly advanced methods and technologies to curb the flow of information online. Countries like Iran and India have successfully shut down the internet to stifle widespread protests. China controls its entire domestic telecommunications industry. Still, tools like Tor and Psiphon can help millions of users access alternative sources of information.

  • Four items from DW's new Uncensored Collection hang on a clothes rack

    Promoting the collection and free speech

    DW's new clothing line will be showcased on social media as a part of an international online campaign focused on raising awareness for freedom of speech as a human right. Items will also be sold online and profits donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) — an independent, nonprofit organization that monitors press freedom violations and supports journalists worldwide.


young hacker in the dark breaks the access to steal information and infect computers and systems. concept of hacking and cyber terrorism

Tor, Psiphon, Signal and co.: How to move unrecognized on the internet 28.09.2021

Dictatorships and online services collect all kinds of data. Many users have no access at all to the free network. Here are a few tips on how to navigate the internet safely and anonymously and how to avoid censorship.

Haupt-Funkhaus der Deutschen Welle in Bonn (Schürmann-Bau). Foto vom 11. Juli 2015.

Deutsche Welle website blocked in Belarus 28.10.2021

The DW website is currently not completely available in Belarus when trying to access it through most internet providers.

Afghanistan: How can messaging work safely in an internet shutdown? 29.08.2021

Until now, Afghans have been able to use the internet more or less free of censorship and government control. But for how much longer? Here are some tools for safe communication, without relying on the internet.

Afghanistan: How can messaging work safely in an internet shutdown? 29.08.2021

Until now, Afghans have been able to use the internet more or less free of censorship and government control. But for how much longer? Here are some tools for safe communication, without relying on the internet.

Tor Logo https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tor_(anonymity_network)#/media/File:Tor-logo-2011-flat.svg

Protection from hackers: How Tor is tightening security 23.06.2021

It doesn't get any safer than surfing with the Tor browser. But authoritarian regimes are strengthening their hacking skills. The open source software browser now protects itself with longer addresses.