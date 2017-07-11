FIFA bans Africa football chief Ahmad Ahmad for 5 years over corruption

African soccer confederation (CAF) and FIFA vice president Ahmad Ahmad was banned from all football-related activity on Monday due to financial misconduct.

The sport's governing body issued the ban amid the Madagascan official's campaign to be re-elected for a second four-year term as the head of his continent's confederation.

Read more: Opinion: Football's soullessness laid bare

But that ambition now lies in tatters after the FIFA ethics committee found "Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President."

Mecca trip

In addition to his ban, the 60-year-old was fined €185,000 ($220,000) for "the organization and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF's dealings with the sports equipment company and other activities."

Ahmad has been blighted by corruption allegations throughout his tenure as CAF president and was detained for questioning by French authorities on the eve of the 2019 Women's World Cup over an equipment deal with a firm that appeared to have little connection with soccer.

Watch video 12:35 Share Why big winners fall harder Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3kyWx Why big winners fall harder - The story of Götze and Schürrle

jsi/rt (AFP, AP)