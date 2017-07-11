 FIFA bans Africa football chief Ahmad Ahmad for 5 years over corruption | News | DW | 23.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

FIFA bans Africa football chief Ahmad Ahmad for 5 years over corruption

The Madagascan official's campaign to be re-elected now lies in tatters after FIFA handed him a five-year ban from all football-related activity for financial misconduct.

Ahmad Ahmad

African soccer confederation and FIFA vice president Ahmad Ahmad was banned from all football-related activity for five years by the sport's governing body on Monday over financial misconduct.

The ban was announced during the Madagascan official's campaign to be re-elected for four more years as the head of African soccer.

The FIFA ethics committee found "Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President."

jsi/rt (AFP, AP)

Advertisement