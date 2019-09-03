 Fewer German women are taking the pill | News | DW | 19.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Fewer German women are taking the pill

A survey published on Thursday showed that fewer German women were taking the birth control pill than before, with condoms becoming more popular. The pill has been associated with health risks in recent years.

Birth control pill (picture-alliance/BSIP)

A new survey published on Thursday revealed that fewer women in Germany are opting for the birth control pill as a method of contraception. The study reveals that the condom has almost caught up with the pill as the country's most preferred method of birth control.

The survey showed a 6% drop in the use of the pill since the last study in 2011. In the same time period condom usage increased by 9%.

The survey was carried out by the Federal Center for Health Education in Cologne. Many of the respondents report using both a condom and the pill, while other methods of contraception have retained similar levels of popularity.

Dr Heidrun Thaiss, leader of the Federal Center for Health Education also noted an increase in how well-informed people felt about contraception methods.

"Women and men feel better informed today about methods of contraception than ever before. That is a really positive development."

DW graphic showing the popularities of various contraception methods in Germany, according to a 2019 study run out of Cologne.

Health concerns

Health concerns have been raised in recent years concerning the effects of taking the pill.

Nearly half of respondents, 48%, said that they believed the hormonal side-effects of the pill could be damaging. Meanwhile, 55% rejected the statement that you could safely take the pill over a number of years.

The biggest decrease in pill usage came in younger women between the age of 18 and 29, with a 16% drop from 72% to 56%.

The coil was the next most popular method of contraception, used by 10% of the respondents.

The survey also asked respondents how informed they felt about different birth control methods. In 2018, 63% said they were "very well informed" about contraception, indicating a consistently positive trend over the last 15 years.

For women, the most important source of information about contraception came from gynecologists; for men, it was the internet.

The pill was first introduced in West Germany in 1961, the same year that the Berlin Wall was erected and within 10 years was taken regularly by over 30% of German women. However, in the last 15 years usage has decreased steadily.

The survey was taken in December 2018 by 992 sexually active men and women between the ages of 18 and 49.

ed/msh (epd, KNA) 

Watch video 02:47

'I shouldn't feel scared to go to the doctor'

DW recommends

Hormones and depression: Can the pill lead to suicide?

The European Medicines Agency demands that a warning about a heightened suicide risk be included in the medication package insert for contraceptive pills. What is the connection between hormones and mental health? (01.02.2019)  

Depression and suicide: The dark side of the birth control pill

Jasmin spent her teenage years with depression, suicide attempts and therapists — and she was taking birth control pills. Since she stopped taking the pill, she's been doing great. Here she tells her story. (01.02.2019)  

AIDS counseling for refugees in Germany: Let's talk about sex!

Without a dildo, but with a condom: This is sex education for refugees, conducted by refugees. DW’s Astrid Prange reports from Zirndorf on how AIDS and HIV are discussed in Germany’s asylum-seeker reception facilities. (19.03.2018)  

German policeman jailed for condom 'stealthing'

Stealthing is the practice of removing a condom midway through intercourse and concealing it. The ruling was the first of its kind and made possible by the reform of Germany's Sex Crime Law to incorporate consent. (19.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

'I shouldn't feel scared to go to the doctor'  

Home HIV test from the drugstore  

Uganda's salt miners use condoms meant to prevent AIDS  

Related content

PrEP - Medikamente zur Vorbeugung von HIV

5 things to know about PrEP: the HIV prevention pill 03.09.2019

As of September 1, 2019, people in Germany aged 16 and over who have a high risk of HIV are entitled to the prophylaxis PrEP medication.

Mauerbau Berlin

1961: What Germany was like when the Berlin Wall was built 13.08.2019

Construction of the Berlin Wall began on August 13, 1961 – the same year birth control was introduced in Germany. It was also the beginning of what would become one of the biggest names in music history: The Beatles.

Südsudan Neugeborenes in Juba

Africa's demographic dilemma 11.07.2019

Africa's population is growing rapidly. The high birthrates present the continent with an enormous challenge. However, a study found that the number of children is declining as education, health and jobs rise.

Advertisement