Fed cuts interest rates, discord continues

The Federal Reserve cut US interest rates marginally on Wednesday, the second cut this year.

However, the 0.25 cut, which leaves interest rates in a range of 1.75 to 2 percent, faced criticism from US President Donald Trump, who wants steeper cuts over a sustained period.

In its statement, the Fed showed no indication of a major policy shift from its July statement, suggesting this could be the last cut until at least the end of 2020 barring a dramatic shift in the US economy.

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee "will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective," the statement said.

As practically all recent Fed statements have, it drew the immediate ire of Trump, who tweeted:

"Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve Fail Again. No "guts,” no sense, no vision! A terrible communicator!"

Disagreement but markets show little reaction

Aside from Trump, there is believed to be some disagreement within the Fed Committee over how steep the latest cuts should have been, the Financial Times reports.

"Sometimes the path ahead is clear, and sometimes less so," Fed chairman Jay Powell said in his post-meeting press conference. "This is a time of difficult judgments, as you can see, disparate perspectives. I really do think that's nothing but healthy."

Watch video 01:21 Share Fed cuts rates by quarter point Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Pr2V Fed cuts rates by quarter point

While the latest cut was largely anticipated by investors, the US central bank's longer-term forecasts regarding cuts are more conservative than markets had expected. The rate-setting committee's expectation is that rates will still be at their current level by the end of 2020.

There was little reaction from early Asian trading on the back of the latest rate cut. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and mainland China's CSI 300 stayed at similar levels although Japan's benchmark Topix index rose by just over 1 percent while the yen slipped against the US dollar to its weakest level in six weeks.

Fed pumps money into financial system

The Fed's September statement came during the same week as the central bank stepped into financial markets for the first time in a decade to keep interest rates on short-term lending from creeping above its target range.

The New York Federal Reserve conducted money market interventions by facilitating so-called "repo" or repurchase agreements for banks, whereby banks borrow by putting up assets like Treasury notes as collateral and then repay the loans with interest the following day.

This allows banks to replenish their cash holdings they keep at the Fed whenever the amount falls below the Fed's required minimum.

Through these "repo" operations, the New York Fed pumped fresh liquidity into the system to the tune of $53 billion on Tuesday, $75 billion on Wednesday, with another $75 billion planned for Thursday.

Top 7 risks to global economy 1. High debt levels Since 2008,the world's aggregate debt has increased by 60 percent. There's a hole of $182 trillion (€158 trillion) in public and private coffers to be plugged. People are wondering whether there are any funds left to soften the impact of a potential economic downslide.

Top 7 risks to global economy 2. Reeling emerging economies Emerging markets account for about 40 percent of global economic output, but they are highly vulnerable. Many of these nations crank up their economies with the help of foreign, mostly dollar-denominated funds. But when US interest rates go up, that system is on shaky ground amid capital outflows. Argentina knows what we're talking about, so does Turkey.

Top 7 risks to global economy 3. US economy to peak soon US President Donald Trump is still able to make the American economy boom with tax breaks and trade barriers. But many companies are increasingly reluctant to make big investments with all the uncertainty around. The IMF believes that from next year on, economic expansion will slow after reaching a peak in 2018.

Top 7 risks to global economy 4. Trade conflict Meat and vegetables from the US — Steel, textiles and technology from China. Washington and Beijing have slapped tariffs on each other's products worth $360 billion. According to the IMF, that's already shaving 0.9 percent of GDP off the United States' output and 0.6 percent off China's GDP. Should the bilateral trade conflict escalate, global trade volumes would decrease by 17.5 percent.

Top 7 risks to global economy 6.Failing banks Shadow banks engage in financial dealings outside the regular banking sector. ECB President Mario Draghi says such shadow banks account for 40 percent of the financial system in the EU. Even many regular lenders sit on buffers too small to weather a financial crisis. Some tend to ignore the lessons from the collapse of Lehman Brothers some 10 years ago.

Top 7 risks to global economy 6.Hard Brexit Time's running out, but there is still no agreed plan as to the modalities of Britain's exit from the EU in March 2019. Without a free trade agreement,German firms alone would have to pay over €3 billion in tariffs annually. Border checks would jeopardize "just-in-time" production. Carmakers such as Nissan,Toyota and BMW would likely need to close down factories in the UK.

Top 7 risks to global economy 7. Italian government policy Will we see a eurozone crisis reloaded? Populist parties in Rome are pushing for a universal income and a lower retirement age, despite the country logging the EU's biggest debt at around €2.4 trillion. Italy's government debt-to-GDP ratio stands at a troubling 130 percent. Former problem child Greece has only just returned to capital markets and is aiming to rid itself of toxic credits. Author: Paul-Christian Britz (hg)



aos/kd (AFP, Reuters)