News

Fate of 450 migrants in balance amid new Italy-Malta standoff

Some 450 migrants were rescued and moved from a fishing boat onto two patrol vessels in the Mediterranean. But they remain stranded with Italy and Malta at odds over whose responsibility they are.

Rescued migrants are seen aboard the Monte Sperone ship of the Italian border police in the Mediterranean Sea.

The fate of hundreds of migrants stranded at sea off the coast of Italy remained in the balance as Italy and Malta failed to decide whose responsibility it was to bring them on land.

The wooden fishing vessel carrying the 450 migrants was identified early Friday while passing through waters under Malta's jurisdiction.

Early Saturday, the migrants were taken off the ship and transferred onto a rescue vessel from the EU border patrol agency Frontex and a ship from the Italian border police.

But the two patrol vessels remain stranded in Italian waters with both Italy and Malta not allowing them to dock.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the vessels should be sent to Malta or Libya — not Italy.

"We need an act of justice, of respect and of courage to fight against these human traffickers and generate a European intervention," he said in talks with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Malta's retort

Malta has refused to come to the migrants' aid, arguing that when Italian authorities informed it about the vessel, the boat was already far closer to the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa than it was to Maltese shores.

The Maltese interior ministry also said that the migrants aboard the vessel intended to proceed to Italy.

Salvini, who heads Italy's far-right League party, has said he wants to stop migrants from arriving on Italian coasts. He's refused NGO and charity rescue boats operating in the Mediterranean to dock in Italy, accusing them of aiding human traffickers.

Although the number of refugees and migrant arrivals in Europe has significantly dropped since its peak in 2015, the issue continues to be highly contentious in Europe.

On Thursday, Salvini had refused to allow 67 migrants brought by the country's coast guard to a Sicilian port to disembark. The migrants were eventually allowed off the ship following an intervention by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Salvini said he had learned of the president's move with "regret and amazement".

ap/aw (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)

