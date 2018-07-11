Fate of 450 migrants in balance amid new Italy-Malta standoff

Some 450 migrants were rescued and moved from a fishing boat onto two patrol vessels in the Mediterranean. But they remain stranded with Italy and Malta at odds over whose responsibility they are.
The fate of hundreds of migrants stranded at sea off the coast of Italy remained in the balance as Italy and Malta failed to decide whose responsibility it was to bring them on land.
The wooden fishing vessel carrying the 450 migrants was identified early Friday while passing through waters under Malta's jurisdiction.
Early Saturday, the migrants were taken off the ship and transferred onto a rescue vessel from the EU border patrol agency Frontex and a ship from the Italian border police.
But the two patrol vessels remain stranded in Italian waters with both Italy and Malta not allowing them to dock.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the vessels should be sent to Malta or Libya — not Italy.
"We need an act of justice, of respect and of courage to fight against these human traffickers and generate a European intervention," he said in talks with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
Malta's retort
Malta has refused to come to the migrants' aid, arguing that when Italian authorities informed it about the vessel, the boat was already far closer to the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa than it was to Maltese shores.
The Maltese interior ministry also said that the migrants aboard the vessel intended to proceed to Italy.
Salvini, who heads Italy's far-right League party, has said he wants to stop migrants from arriving on Italian coasts. He's refused NGO and charity rescue boats operating in the Mediterranean to dock in Italy, accusing them of aiding human traffickers.
Although the number of refugees and migrant arrivals in Europe has significantly dropped since its peak in 2015, the issue continues to be highly contentious in Europe.
On Thursday, Salvini had refused to allow 67 migrants brought by the country's coast guard to a Sicilian port to disembark. The migrants were eventually allowed off the ship following an intervention by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
Salvini said he had learned of the president's move with "regret and amazement".
ap/aw (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Since the 2015 migration crisis, EU member states have failed to agree on a common approach to irregular migration. From strengthening the EU's external borders to bolstering Frontex, DW examines the situation. (22.06.2018)
As EU leaders try to agree on how to deal with migrants already in, or trying to make it to Europe, Italy's far-right, anti-EU parties look to reap the benefits of discontent. Megan Williams reports from Rome. (28.06.2018)
German Interior Minister Seehofer said he was confident Berlin and Rome would reach an agreement to return migrants by the end of July. But Italy wants a broader EU border security deal first. (12.07.2018)
Some EU leaders are attending a mini-summit in Brussels. They'll discuss differing approaches to how the bloc can deal with a sustained stream of migrants and refugees seeking a new life in Europe. (24.06.2018)
The ship Aquarius, carrying over a hundred migrants rescued at sea, has reached Spain after being rejected by Italy. The case highlights rifts in the EU over how to deal with huge numbers of people fleeing to Europe. (17.06.2018)
The 67 migrants on an Italian coast guard ship have been allowed to leave the vessel. Italy's interior minister blocked their arrival amid reports that some migrants had threatened the crew of their initial rescue ship. (13.07.2018)