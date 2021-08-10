 Farmers reap double benefits with solar-power in fields | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 10.08.2021

Environment

Farmers reap double benefits with solar-power in fields

Solar panels generate electricity in the fields, helping both farmers and climate protection. DW visits a German solar farm — and looks at other places this combination is paying off. How widely can agrovoltaics spread?

Farmer Fabian Karthaus poses next to a tractor

Solar panels are becoming integral to some forms of farming

Fabian Karthaus grew up with solar energy.

"My father built the first photovoltaic system on the barn roof and you could see that it worked,"  he says.

Today, the farmer is 33 and owns two large solar power systems himself. Berries now grow underneath one of them. Five years ago, Karthaus took over his father's farm near the western German town of Paderborn and runs it on the side.

The trained electrical engineer works during the day as a product manager for agricultural electronics because: "I can't feed a family with the earnings from growing 80 hectares of field beans, grain, rapeseed, and corn crops."

Fabian Karthaus inspects his plants beneath the solar panels

Fabian Karthaus grows berries beneath solar panels and is looking to expand in the future

Heat and drought have also caused a significant drop in yield over recent years.

"My wife and I started thinking about how we could continue to operate the farm in a meaningful way," Karthaus says. That's how the idea of growing berries under a solar roof with translucent modules was born.

"We thought about which kind of berry goes with what sort of light and shade. Blueberries and raspberries are woodland plants, so that works really well," he says.

The first harvest from the seedlings last year was good. Usually, the plants are grown outdoors or in foil tunnels.

But Karthaus suspects the shade under the modules could increase yields. Extremely hot summers are now an increasing problem for plants, even in Germany. As Karthaus explains, roofs made of solar modules reduce evaporation and thus, save water.

"We once measured it here. The evaporation is about a quarter compared to plants in the open field," he explains.

Fabian Karthaus points to the underbelly of a row of solar panels

The panels are put together to allow a certain amount of light through

Power above, berries below

Of course the modules also provide electricity. With 750 kilowatts of power, the system generates about 640,000 kilowatt hours a year, which is equivalent to the electricity needs of 160 households.

Karthaus receives just under €0.06 ($0.07) per kWh for feeding it into the grid. He wants to use part of the solar power himself to operate his own refrigeration and freeze-drying systems. If he had to buy the electricity from the energy supplier, that would cost him around €0.25 per kWh.

"It's a win-win situation for everyone. It means that we can generate green power locally, decentralized, where the energy is consumed," says Karthaus.

Karthaus plugs in his e-car

Karthaus uses the solar energy from his farm to power his car, among other things

In Germany, this method of cultivation works well for soft fruits, apples, cherries, potatoes, and produce such as tomatoes and cucumbers. In other regions of the world, differing plants and module designs might be more suitable.

Huge potential worldwide

What exactly grows where, is something interested parties from all over the world can learn from Max Trommelsdorff, an expert in agrivoltaics at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in the southern German town of Freiburg. Agrivoltaics is the exciting approach of using agricultural areas to simultaneously produce food and generate photovoltaic electricity. Trommsdorff and his colleagues advise governments worldwide and recently organized an international conference on solar energy and farming. 

Depending on the location, one has to estimate the optimal light conditions for the plants as well as local demand for electricity, says Trommelsdorff.

"There are big regional differences: It depends on what is being grown, what the climate zones are, what the rural structures are."

A farm vehicle moves toward a part of the field that stands under solar panels

Farmers in southern Germany are conducting tests in these fields to see what grows best there

The big challenge, he says, is mutual understanding: "What can photovoltaics do? What does agriculture need for successful integration?"

Trommsdorff and his colleagues see huge potential for agrivoltaics worldwide. There are already some agrivoltaic plants in Europe, Mali, Gambia and Chile; but the vast majority so far are in Asia.

The world's largest plant, with a capacity of around 1,000 megawatts and covering 20 square kilometers (about 8 square miles), is located on the edge of the Gobi Desert in China. The cultivation of goji berries under the module roofs is intended to make the dry earth fertile again.

And in Japan, farmers are already harvesting from more than 2,000 agrivoltaics systems.

"The aim here is to support structural change, stop the rural exodus, and create prospects for the rural population," says Trommsdorff.

An aerial view of a solar field

Some berry farmers in the Netherlands are swapping traditional roofs of plastic for solar panels

In Europe, France is a pioneer, especially in winegrowing. There, government subsidies for modular roofs are intended to protect vines.

"Many grape varieties get too much sun and heat due to climate change," Trommsdorff explains. "Shade can bring some benefits here."

New prospects for agriculture 

Fabian Karthaus is planning on expanding his solar field in the future. At the moment, his berries grow under 0.4 hectares (about 1 acre) of solar panels. "I would like to expand this to an area of 8 or 10 hectares, then it will really be worthwhile."

However, Karthaus will have to be patient. So far, he says, the expansion is still cumbersome for farmers in Germany.

But he hopes that will change soon. And he is already advising other farmers to "definitely start dealing with the topic," even if it still takes a while to implement in their own fields.

This article was adapted from German.

  • Farmer Fabian Kathaus with his solar panels and berries

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Harvesting electricity — and berries

    Fabian Karthaus is one of the first farmers in Germany to grow raspberries and blueberries under photovoltaic panels. His solar field near the city of Paderborn in northwestern Germany is 0.4 hectares (about 1 acre), but he would like to expand it to 10. He could then generate enough electricity for around 4,000 households — and provide more berries for supermarkets.

  • Large glass panels above growing produce

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Glass panels instead of plastic roofs

    Up until now, many farmers have grown delicate fruits and vegetables under plastic film. But that lasts only a few years, costs money and produces a lot of plastic waste. This is one reason why ever more farmers in the Netherlands are planting under glass panels, as here in Groenleven. These protect the harvests, last for at least 30 years. And there's additional income from electricity sales.

  • A covered area in northern China where grains grow under photovoltaic panels

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    China promotes agrivoltaics

    China is massively expanding photovoltaics and has also been relying on agricultural photovoltaics (agri-PVs) for several years. This plant in the northern Chinese province of Hebei has an area of more than 10 hectares, with grain growing beneath. The solar modules are manufactured nearby. This also creates jobs and helps fight poverty.

  • Solar panel park in Qinghai, China

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Deserts made more fertile

    Some of the largest solar parks in the world are located in the Chinese Gobi Desert, where there is plenty of space. In some places, crops are grown in the shade of the modules. This helps to stop desertification and allow soils to become arable again.

  • Agri-PV solar panels in Chile with vegetables growing beneath

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Shade against drought

    This small solar roof in a field near Santiago in Chile is one of the first agri-PV systems in Latin America. Researchers are using broccoli and cauliflower to test how the system works best. The region is very sunny, and has been suffering from declining rainfall and increasing drought. Initial experience with solar shade in this field has been positive.

  • Mobile solar water pump in Rwanda, farmer stands in front

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Water through solar

    This farmer in Rwanda earns her money with a mobile solar water pump. She pulls her panel to other farmers' fields and irrigates them from nearby water sources for a small fee. Across Africa, there is substantial potential for solar modules in agriculture.

  • Solar power station in Cixi, China on a lake with a fish farm underneath

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Fish farm with solar harvest

    This novel arrangement is in eastern China, 150 kilometers south of Shanghai. On this lake, solar panels float on pontoons, and beneath that is a fish farm. The panels were positioned to make sure the fish get enough light. The 300 hectares of panels produce electricity for 100,000 households.

  • Vertical solar panels on a farm in Germany

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    An alternative perspective

    Placing solar panels vertically in a field allows them to receive light from both sides. In Germany, such structures can produce as much electricity per module as roof systems. At the same time, these "solar fences" provide wind protection and leave plenty of space for harvesting equipment.

  • Solar panels in a field with sheep in Germany

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Freeing up land

    Cultivation of corn, wheat and sugarcane for biogas and biofuel account for about 4% of global arable land use. Generating the corresponding energy with solar modules would be much cheaper — and would only need one-tenth of the arable land currently used for that.

    Author: Gero Rueter


