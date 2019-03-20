 Far-right surge strips Dutch government of senate majority: exit poll | News | DW | 20.03.2019

Far-right surge strips Dutch government of senate majority: exit poll

An anti-EU party is poised to become the second-largest party in the senate, according to an exit poll for provincial elections. Without a majority, the ruling government will need to reach out to other parties.

A photo of Thierry Forum, who leads the Forum for Democracy, on a table next to sparkling wine

The Netherlands' governing coalition is poised to lose its majority in the upper house due to a surge in support for a far-right populist party during regional elections, according to an exit poll published by Dutch broadcaster NOS.

The vote took place days after a suspected gunman shot dead three people in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Exit polls suggest:

  • The anti-EU Forum for Democracy will emerge as the second-strongest party
  • The Greens will double their seats
  • Prime Minister Mark Rutte's center-right coalition will lose its senate majority

Far-right surge

Forum for Democracy, a political upstart led by the hard-line Thierry Baudet, is expected to gain 10 seats, just two less than Prime Minister Rutte's conservative VVD Party.

The party used the Utrecht attack to shore up support for its far-right platforms. "You can tell what's going on anyway," Baudet told a rally. "This is a combination of an honor killing and a half-terrorist motive."

Baudet has courted controversy in the past, with factually incorrect statements such as "women in general excel less in jobs and have less ambition."

What is the Dutch Senate?

It is the Netherlands' upper house. Its members are chosen by 570 representatives, who were elected in 12 provinces during Wednesday's elections.

The Dutch Electoral Council is expected to publish the official results on March 25.

  • Tram in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Shooting on a tram

    The shooting in Utrecht took place on a tram at around 10.45 a.m. (0945 UTC) in a residential neighborhood. At least three people were killed in the attack.

  • Security forces at the scene in Utrecht (Getty Images/AFP/R. V. Lonkhuijsen)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Fast deployment

    Counterterrorism forces were quickly deployed to the scene at Utrecht's 24 Oktoberplein junction. Police are treating the incident as a possible case of terrorism.

  • Ambulances in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Several injured

    The police said on Twitter that "multiple people have been injured." Ambulances arrived rapidly to transport them to hospital. Later, authorities said five people had been wounded.

  • Police at the shooting site (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Manhunt for the attacker

    The gunman escaped the scene of the crime and police have been trying to find him. Schools were told to keep their doors closed while the search was going on.

  • Mounted police in front of Utrecht houses. (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Mounted police in action

    Dutch police even deployed mounted forces as they tried to ensure public safety following the attack. The public has been warned to stay indoors.

  • Fahndungsfoto Schießerei in Utrecht Gokmen Tanis (Reuters/Utrecht Police)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Suspect's photo published

    Utrecht police published a photo of the suspected attacker caught by surveillance video. The named the man as Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old born in Turkey. They asked the public not to approach him and to call the authorities if they see him.

  • Niederlande: Ferd Grapperhaus und Mark Rutte reagieren auf Schießerei in Utrecht (picture-alliance/ANP/L. van Lieshout)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    PM: We will never give in

    Speaking at a press conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said "our democracy is stronger than fantacism and violence. We will never give in to intolerence."


ls/rc (Reuters, AFP)

