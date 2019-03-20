Far-right surge strips Dutch government of senate majority: exit poll

An anti-EU party is poised to become the second-largest party in the senate, according to an exit poll for provincial elections. Without a majority, the ruling government will need to reach out to other parties.
The Netherlands' governing coalition is poised to lose its majority in the upper house due to a surge in support for a far-right populist party during regional elections, according to an exit poll published by Dutch broadcaster NOS.
The vote took place days after a suspected gunman shot dead three people in the Dutch city of Utrecht.
Exit polls suggest:
Far-right surge
Forum for Democracy, a political upstart led by the hard-line Thierry Baudet, is expected to gain 10 seats, just two less than Prime Minister Rutte's conservative VVD Party.
The party used the Utrecht attack to shore up support for its far-right platforms. "You can tell what's going on anyway," Baudet told a rally. "This is a combination of an honor killing and a half-terrorist motive."
Baudet has courted controversy in the past, with factually incorrect statements such as "women in general excel less in jobs and have less ambition."
What is the Dutch Senate?
It is the Netherlands' upper house. Its members are chosen by 570 representatives, who were elected in 12 provinces during Wednesday's elections.
The Dutch Electoral Council is expected to publish the official results on March 25.
