Far-right 'Goyim Party Germany' trial begins

Three men accused of forming a far-right criminal organization that spread antisemitic content have appeared in a German court.
The trial of three men accused of forming a far-right extremist criminal organization got underway in the German city of Dusseldorf on Thursday.
The trio are accused of co-founding "Goyim Party Germany" and were at the Higher Regional Court to hear the charges of creating a criminal organization, inciting antisemitism and spreading hate speech.
The alleged operators of the online network are aged between 27 and 60.
One of the accused is alleged to have built up a global network to spread antisemitic messages worldwide since 2014.
A second defendant helped to create the network and was a moderator for the German country group, the federal prosecutor's office said earlier this month. The two were arrested in July 2020.
The third defendant did not belong to the leadership group but spread antisemitic content "to a considerable extent," the prosecutor's office said.
The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court must now decide whether to admit the charges.
jsi/aw (AFP, dpa)
