Far-left RAF terror suspect Daniela Klette appears in court

Germany prosectors say Daniela Klette, a member of Germany's far-left extremist Red Army Fraction, has appeared in court.

Daniela Klette, a member of the notorious Red Army Fraction (RAF) terror group, made a preliminary appearance at the country's Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe on Thursday, a spokesperson for Germany's Attorney General said.

The 65-year-old, who was detained last week in Berlin after decades on the run, faces charges of armed robbery and at least one attempted murder committed between 1999 and 2016.

A long-standing detention order was issued by the court over allegations of her involvement in attacks by the Red Army Faction (RAF) in the 1990s. At the same time, an investigation is underway against Klette in Lower Saxony for a series of robberies of money transporters and supermarkets between 1999 and 2016.

The Verden public prosecutor's office, in Lower Saxony, is also attempted murder against Klette and her alleged accomplices Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub.

More to come...

rc/ab (dpa, AFP, Reuters)