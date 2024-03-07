  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineChinaIsrael-Hamas war
CrimeGermany

Far-left RAF terror suspect Daniela Klette appears in court

March 7, 2024

Germany prosectors say Daniela Klette, a member of Germany's far-left extremist Red Army Fraction, has appeared in court.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dGPX
The Federal Court of Justice BGH in Karlsruhe
A woman was seen being escorted out of a blue federal police helicopter in Karlsruhe, where the Federal Court of Justice sitsImage: Arnulf Hettrich/IMAGO

Daniela Klette, a member of the notorious Red Army Fraction (RAF) terror group, made a preliminary appearance at the country's Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe on Thursday, a spokesperson for Germany's Attorney General said.

The 65-year-old, who was detained last week in Berlin after decades on the run, faces charges of armed robbery and at least one attempted murder committed between 1999 and 2016.

A long-standing detention order was issued by the court over allegations of her involvement in attacks by the Red Army Faction (RAF) in the 1990s. At the same time, an investigation is underway against Klette in Lower Saxony for a series of robberies of money transporters and supermarkets between 1999 and 2016.

The Verden public prosecutor's office, in Lower Saxony, is also attempted murder against Klette and her alleged accomplices Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub.

More to come...

rc/ab (dpa, AFP, Reuters)