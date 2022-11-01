  1. Skip to content
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn NetsImage: Andy Lyons/Getty Images
SportsUnited States of America

Fans turn up in 'fight antisemitism' shirts at NBA game

Louis Oelofse
35 minutes ago

The shirts were a response to a social media post by Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. He previously posted about COVID-19 conspiracies and shared content from the fringes of the internet.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IuiQ

A day after he deleted a controversial Twitter post promoting an antisemitic film and book, Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving came face-to-face with basketball fans who showed up wearing shirts with "fight antisemitism" printed across the front.

Clearly visible courtside during the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, some in the group wore the small scull caps known as yarmulkes, customary in Orthodox Jewish communities.

Fans with matching shirts
The Brooklyn Nets guard was condemned for promoting an antisemitic film and book on his social media accountsImage: Jessie Alcheh/AP Photo/picture alliance

The star point guard was chirped and heckled by the group, but he did go over to the fans and say he was "grateful for you guys," according to The New York Post.

Aaron Jungreis, a season ticket holder seated among those wearing the t-shirts, told the tabloid, "They should not keep a guy like that around."  

"A lot of people are going to cancel," he added, noting, "They have to discipline him some way."

'Bigger than basketball'

The latest round of controversy for the Nets player started Thursday when Irving shared a link to a film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," from 2018.

Rolling Stone magazine said the film was based on a "venomously antisemitic book" that asserts "many famous high-ranking Jews" have "admitted" they "worship Satan or Lucifer." The book and film also contain numerous other antisemitic tropes.

By Friday, Nets owner Joe Tsai wrote on Twitter he was "disappointed" that Irving drew attention to the film.

"I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion," Tsai wrote.

"This is bigger than basketball," he added.

The Nets and the NBA released statements condemning Irving's posts.

In a tweet Saturday, Irving said he "meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs."

However, during a post-match news conference on Saturday night, he was defiant, asking, "Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?"

Irving added, "So I'm not going to stand down on anything that I believe in. I'm only going to get stronger because I'm not alone. I have a whole army around me."

By Sunday, Irving had deleted the controversial tweet.

Irving no stranger to controversy

In the past, Irving has shared questionable content.

He was sidelined for much of last season because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and instead called coronavirus vaccine mandates "one of the biggest violations of human rights in history."

He is also on record previously supporting the misconception that Earth is flat.

In October, he was criticized by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for sharing a video from far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. This past Saturday, Irving disavowed Jones.

Irving's post follows a slew of antisemitic comments recently made by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Several big companies ended their connections with the controversial celebrity in response. 

AP contributed to this report.

 

Edited by: Amanda Rivkin

