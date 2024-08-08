Famed zoologist jailed for sexually abusing dozens of dogs

British crocodile expert Adam Britton pleaded guilty to bestiality, animal cruelty and possessing child abuse material. Police found weapons, sex toys and the remains of decomposing puppies at his property.

A once-respected crocodile expert was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday for sexually abusing dozens of dogs, and several other crimes, in Australia's remote Northern Territory.

British zoologist Adam Britton pleaded guilty to 63 charges relating to bestiality, animal cruelty and possessing child abuse material.

Australian broadcaster ABC News reported that Britton acquired 42 dogs online between 2020 and 2022, promising to give them a "good home."

Instead, Britton filmed himself raping and killing the dogs in a shipping container and shared the footage on Telegram.

Chief Justice Michael Grant of the Northern Territory Supreme Court described the acts as "unspeakable" and "grotesque."

Crocodile expert banned from owning mammals

Britton was born in the United Kingdom but moved to northern Australia where he became a renowned crocodile expert. He has worked with the likes of National Geographic and David Attenborough.

Police arrested Britton in 2022 and found computers, cameras, weapons, sex toys, dog heads and the decomposing corpses of puppies at his rural property.

The two years he spent in detention since then will count as time served and he will be eligible for parole in April 2028.

The zoologist was also banned from owning mammals for the rest of his life.

zc/ab (AFP, EFE)