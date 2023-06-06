  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Poland
Climate change
SocietyEurope

Fact check: Viral video of the Kakhovka dam explosion is old

Joscha Weber
15 minutes ago

Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. A viral video viral that purports to show the explosion of the dam is, in fact, of a 2022 blast.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SFpU
Screenshot from Twitter says: "The moment that the Nova Kakhovka dam was blown up"
A Twitter user says this video shows the June 6 blasting of the Kakhovka dam, but the footage is from 2022

Parts of the Russia-occupied southern Ukrainian region of Kherson are currently flooded after a massive explosion at the Kakhovka Dam. Almost 100 towns and villages in Ukraine could soon be under water, a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization estimates. According to the the World Data Center for Geoinformatics and Sustainable Development it could take five to seven days for the water masses to drain. Evacuation efforts are underway.

Though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused "Russian terrorists" of blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant from the inside, the Kremlin-installed mayor of the town of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, spoke of a "terrorist attack directed against civilians — Ukrainians did it." Allegations surrounding the destruction of the Dnipro dam near Kakhovka are also overflowing on social media.

Claim: A video purporting to show the explosion went viral. "The moment that the Nova Kakhovka dam was blown up," one user wrote on the video, which has been viewed mor than 200,000 times. The same video has been viewed more than 850,000 timesin another tweet in which a user claims that "Russian occupation forces blew up the Kahovka hydroelectric power station".

DW fact check: Misleading.

The cause and authorship of the explosions at the Kakhovka dam are still unclear. What is clear, however, is that the viral video does not show Tuesday's explosion. Image reverse searches of stills from the video using, for example, Tineye and Google reveal that the video shown is already from 2022. On November 12, several media reported on an explosion at the Kakhovka dam. At that time, retreating Russian troops had destroyed parts of the damSatellite images showed the destruction of the dam after the November explosion.

The video, recorded at night by a surveillance camera, went viral on social media back in November and has now been posted again. It shows the Kakhovka dam, but not the current explosion with its devastating consequences and must therefore be considered misleading in this context.

Destroyed Kakhovka dam unleashes flood water

Joscha Weber Bonn 9577
Joscha Weber Editor and fact-checker focusing on separating facts from fiction and uncovering disinformation.@joschaweber
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Cooling towers 4 and 5 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia: What would happen if there was an accident?

Zaporizhzhia: What would happen if there was an accident?

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant is Europe’s largest nuclear facility. It's also central to Russia's war. Experts say a meltdown would spell disaster.
Science2 hours ago
external

Ukraine: Military consequences of the Kakhovka dam breach

Ukraine: Military consequences of the Kakhovka dam breach

Military analyst Frank Ledwidge explains the military implications of the Ukrainian dam's destruction.
Politics6 hours ago03:23 min

Tweet about explosion of the dam near Cherson

web.archive.org
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The destroyed Khakovka dam

LIVE — Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up Kakhovka dam

Conflicts11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Somalia Militants Twitter

Al-Shabab extremists: Why is the group terrorizing Somalia?

Al-Shabab extremists: Why is the group terrorizing Somalia?

Conflicts6 hours ago01:30 min
More from Africa

Asia

A general view shows a United Nations security council meeting

South Korea hopes to win UN Security Council seat

South Korea hopes to win UN Security Council seat

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A model of a 3D-printed building in Germany

The hurdles of creating Europe's largest 3D-printed building

The hurdles of creating Europe's largest 3D-printed building

Business5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Poland protests: Is democracy under attack?

Poland protests: Is democracy under attack?

Politics4 hours ago03:22 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks toward livestock in the Saudi desert.

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Elliot Page

Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

Film5 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage