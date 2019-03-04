 Facebook launches offensive to combat vaccine misinformation | News | DW | 08.03.2019

News

Facebook launches offensive to combat vaccine misinformation

The social media network has announced a series of measures to limit the spread of misinformation about vaccinations. The initiative comes amid a surge in measles cases in the United States and around the world.

A medical worker prepares a free measles vaccine

Facebook has said it will remove groups and pages that publish misinformation about vaccinations on its site, as part of a plan to tackle the spread of misinformation on the 2.3-billion-member social network.

The social media giant has been under pressure to suppress the spread of misinformation amid a global outbreak of measles attributed in part to parents refusing to vaccinate their children.

Watch video 02:37

Measles: Very contagious and dangerous

Read more: Why measles is so deadly and vaccination so important 

What will Facebook do?

  • The distribution of false information will be reduced
  • Users will instead be provided with authoritative information on vaccines
  • Misleading content will not be included in recommendations or predictions in the search function
  • Groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations will have their rank cut in news feed and searches
  • Ads that include misinformation about vaccinations will be rejected
  • Instagram Explore or hashtag pages will not show recommended content that contains misinformation about vaccines

 

On Thursday, Facebook said global health organizations such as the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had identified "verifiable vaccine hoaxes." If these vaccine hoaxes are spread on Facebook, action will be taken against them.

Listen to audio 07:05

Inside Europe: Measles makes a deadly comeback in Romania

Measles outbreak

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can result in brain damage, mental disability and, in some cases, death.

The spread of misinformation linking the vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella to an increased risk of autism has caused some parents to shun the vaccination.

Numerous scientific studies have debunked a link between the vaccine and autism.  

The World Health Organization has listed "vaccine hesitancy" among its top 10 global health threats for 2019. The UN has warned against "complacency" as the number of measles cases soars.

cw/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Son of anti-vaxxer urges vaccination before US Congress

Teenager Ethan Lindenberger called for fighting disinformation on vaccines before the US Congress, where he testified about growing up with an anti-vaxx mother. He managed to get his shots after asking for help online. (06.03.2019)  

WHO: Measles infections surge in Europe in 2018

The World Health Organization has warned of a "dramatic increase" in measles infections in Europe in the first half of 2018. It said the situation was most alarming in Ukraine, and urged countries to boost immunization. (20.08.2018)  

WHO: Anti-vaccination campaigns threaten global health

The World Health Organization has warned that anti-vaccine propaganda is causing an alarming resurgence in preventable diseases. SPD politician Karl Lauterbach has called for mandatory vaccination in Germany. (21.01.2019)  

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg promises greater privacy in messaging apps

Mark Zuckerberg said that private communications will become more important than public platforms. The company's plan of increasing encryption may frustrate law enforcement's efforts to track criminals and extremists. (07.03.2019)  

Global measles cases spike 30 percent: WHO

A jump in measles cases is worrying health experts as outbreaks ravage countries and regions that had eliminated the deadly disease. Conflict, poverty and misinformation about vaccines are threatening years of progress. (29.11.2018)  

Why measles is so deadly and vaccination so important

Measles is not just a simple virus you catch as a child. An infection can be life-threatening for both children and adults. (01.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: Measles makes a deadly comeback in Romania  

Measles: Very contagious and dangerous  

Vaccination rollback in Italy  

Related content

Philippines hit by measles outbreak 04.03.2019

Falling vaccination rates have sparked a measles outbreak in the Philippines. A recent scare involving a dengue vaccine caused immunization rates to plummet even further.

USA Ethan Lindenberger spricht vor Ausschuss in Washington

Son of anti-vaxxer urges vaccination before US Congress 05.03.2019

Teenager Ethan Lindenberger called for fighting disinformation on vaccines before the US Congress, where he testified about growing up with an anti-vaxx mother. He managed to get his shots after asking for help online.

junges Mädchen mit Masern

Why measles is so deadly and vaccination so important 01.03.2019

Measles is not just a simple virus you catch as a child. An infection can be life-threatening for both children and adults.

