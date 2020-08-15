F1: Lewis Hamilton earns pole for Spanish Grand Prix — live buildup

Qualifying roundup: The slimmest of margins separated Lewis Hamilton from teammate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes picked up yet another qualifying 1-2, this time in Barcelona.

Though the German team have been dominant thus far, a win for Max Verstappen last time out had opened the door a crack in the driver's championship, with the Dutchman trailing Hamilton by 34 points and Bottas by just 4.

But Saturday's display eased any fears the German team may have had.

Hamilton posted a best time of 1 minute 15.584 seconds around the 4.655-kilometer Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona for his record-extending 92nd career pole position.

Bottas could have snatched pole in his last flying lap but was let down by his final sector and ended 0.059 seconds adrift. Max Verstappen of Red Bull was third, 7 tenths of a second off Hamilton, but will expect to be closer on Sunday.

Meanwhile, German driver Sebastian Vettel's nightmare continued after he again failed to reach Q3. He had to settle for 11th place on the grid for the second race in succession.

Quote of the day: "I felt happy in the car, I hope I can apply a bit of pressure. It is

very hard to overtake here but we will do everything we can to be

close to them and make it difficult." Max Verstappen sets his sights on Mercedes again.

The circuit: Built in 1991, ahead of the 1992 Olympics, the Circuit de Catalunya is very familiar to all the drivers on the circuit as it is where testing is carried out. Overtaking has become tougher in recent years, which may play in to Hamilton's hands. But the tires on the Mercedes have struggled to cope of late and temperatures are set to get close to 30 degrees on Sunday.