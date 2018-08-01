F1 legend Niki Lauda undergoes lung transplant surgery

Legendary Formula One driver Niki Lauda has undergone lung transplant surgery in his hometown, Vienna. The Austrian has had various health issues since his infamous crash at the Nürburgring in 1976.
Three-time Formula One drivers' champion Niki Lauda underwent lung transplant surgery at Vienna's general hospital, the clinic said in a statement on Thursday.
According to media reports, Lauda, 69, had been in the hospital for the past week after cutting his vacation the Spanish island of Ibiza short to return to the Austrian capital. He was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular wing in the hospital before suffering a setback on Thursday.
"We ask for your understanding that the family will not make any public statements and request the privacy of the Lauda family," the statement said.
The hospital did not provide information on Lauda's condition.
Nürburgring crash
Lauda's lung has been impaired since he crashed at the 1976 German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, where he was trapped in his flaming Ferrari car for 55 seconds. He suffered severe burns from the wreck and went into a coma shortly after getting out of the car.
He lost most of his right ear as well as hair on the right side of his head, his eyebrows and his eyelids. Incredibly, he returned to the cockpit 42 days later, missing only two races, but finished second in the 1976 drivers' championship to British driver James Hunt.
Lauda chose to limit reconstructive surgery to replacing his eyelids and getting them to work properly. He has also undergone two kidney transplants due to the crash.
Born in Vienna, the Austrian won four F1 titles in his career — 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and 1984 with McLaren. He ended his career a year after his third championship. He was appointed as anon-executive chairman of the Mercedes racing team in 2012 after working with Ferrari and Jaguar.
His story is depicted in the 2013 film "Rush", in which his character is played by German-Spanish actor Daniel Brühl.
dv/pfd (dpa, SID)
Austrian carrier Niki has been sold back to its founder, ex-Formula One champion Niki Lauda. He had signaled for months that he would be interested in once again owning the former subsidiary of insolvent Air Berlin. (23.01.2018)
Sports personalities from around the globe attended the Laureus Awards, held for the first time in the German capital Berlin. The event was hosted by US movie star Bill Murray, who wore lederhosen for the occasion. (19.04.2016)