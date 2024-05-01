Extreme cold grips Scandinavia
Northern Europe is in the grip of extreme cold, with the mercury sinking as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius in some spots. The weather has caused travel disruption and school closures, but also idyllic winter landscapes.
Iced with style
Snow and frost have covered the village of Vittangi in the northern Swedish municipality of Kiruna. Extreme cold has gripped parts of the country with some areas experiencing the lowest temperatures in 12 years, according to the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute. In the past few days, the mercury dipped to minus 41.6 Celsius (minus 42.8 Fahrenheit) in Nikkaluokta.
Water warmer than air
In neighboring Finland, some hardy souls have refused to let the extreme cold stop them from taking their beloved ice baths. This man in Helsinki braved and survived a plunge in the Gulf of Finland. With the warmest air temperatures at minus 10 Celsius and lower, the practice requires a lot of training, experience and willpower. The water in the Gulf of Finland is currently just above freezing.
Winter wonderland
Skiing enthusiasts can get their fill in Norway, provided they can brave the cold. In the small municipality of Gausdal near Lillehammer, this cross-country ski trail leads followers through a perfect white forest. The snow coverage is so complete it looks like a generous sprinkling of powdered sugar. With temperatures at minus 20 Celsius, this snow likely won't disappear anytime soon.
Dangerously slick
Elsewhere, there are far less idyllic scenes. Snow and ice have wrought havoc on the roads. In Denmark, trucks, buses and cars had to be lifted out from a roadside ditch. The adverse conditions have caused significant travel disruption across Scandinavia. Train and car travel has been interrupted and many schools are closed.
Magnificent cold
The town of Kristiansand in southern Norway has been covered by a thick blanket of snow that looks set to stay for the time being. The weather is forecast to warm up somewhat in the days to come, but remain below freezing.
Ice floes in the harbor
Ice floes have formed in the bay off Katajanokka, a district of Helsinki. Icy cold weather has people shivering all over Finland. In the central and northern parts of the country, the mercury could plunge as low as minus 40 Celsius, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.