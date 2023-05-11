Explosion, injuries in high-rise building in Germany

German police say officers are among those injured after an explosion at an apartment tower in Ratingen. The explosion took place inside one of the apartments.

German police said on Thursday that an explosion in a high-rise apartment block had injured both people and police officers who had been carrying out an operation in the building.

"Currently there is a large operation in Ratingen-West," police wrote on Twitter. "There an explosion took place for still unclear reasons. Several people are injured, among them also police officers. More information will follow as soon as we have confirmed details."

Police followed up by saying the explosion had come from one of the apartments in the building.

A police spokeswoman told the dpa news agency that officers were injured because they were already in the building for an operation.

She said that roughly 10 people were injured, including police and fire crews. She also said that police had been called to the building originally to assist a person supposedly in distress.

First reports suggest major mobilization

Initial unconfirmed reports from reporters and photographers in the region pointed to a major police mobilization with multiple rescue helicopters and specialist teams dispatched.

Two locally-based reporters specialiazing in police operations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) reported the presence of multiple helicopters; one said shots had been heard.

Sebastian Weiermann, an NRW security and extremism correspondent, shared the information and said the two accounts "generally inform rather accurately about events in the area."

"What they're reporting after the explosion in Ratingen does not sound good at all," he said.

msh/sms (AFP, dpa)