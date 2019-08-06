 Explosion at Russian missile test site kills 2 people | News | DW | 08.08.2019

News

Explosion at Russian missile test site kills 2 people

The deadly explosion is the second within a week at a Russian military site. There are conflicting reports about a short-term spike in radiation around the base.

Russian Iskender Rocket (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/D. Sorokin)

Russia's Defense Ministry said two people died and six others were injured in an explosion at a military base used to test missiles in the far north of the country.

The explosion occurred during a test of a liquid-propellant jet engine in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region.

Read more: Russia and the US nuke 32-year-old INF treaty 

The ministry said radiation levels were normal. TASS news agency, citing an official in the city of Severodvinsk, reported a short-term spike in radiation levels.

The explosion is the second military accident within a week.

On Monday, a fire at an ammunition depot in Siberia caused a massive explosion that killed at least one person and injuring 13 more, forcing several thousand people to flee their homes in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Watch video 02:29

US and Russia trade blame for ending INF arms treaty

cw/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

