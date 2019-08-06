Explosion at Russian missile test site kills 2 people

The deadly explosion is the second within a week at a Russian military site. There are conflicting reports about a short-term spike in radiation around the base.
Russia's Defense Ministry said two people died and six others were injured in an explosion at a military base used to test missiles in the far north of the country.
The explosion occurred during a test of a liquid-propellant jet engine in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region.
Read more: Russia and the US nuke 32-year-old INF treaty
The ministry said radiation levels were normal. TASS news agency, citing an official in the city of Severodvinsk, reported a short-term spike in radiation levels.
The explosion is the second military accident within a week.
On Monday, a fire at an ammunition depot in Siberia caused a massive explosion that killed at least one person and injuring 13 more, forcing several thousand people to flee their homes in the Krasnoyarsk region.
cw/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Israel and the United States say they have successfully tested the Arrow 3 missile defense system. Israel intends to use the jointly developed interceptor system to defend against missiles potentially fired from Iran. (28.07.2019)
After the demise of the INF arms control treaty last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that any development of intermediate-range missiles by the US would be reciprocated. He called for dialogue. (06.08.2019)
The US is out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces missile treaty with Russia, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says. The US immediately announced plans to start testing a new missile. (02.08.2019)
Thousands of locals have been moved to safety after the blast at an ammunition warehouse. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Siberian Krasnoyarsk region. (05.08.2019)