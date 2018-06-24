Exclusive: James Comey talks Trump, Russia probe and 2016 election

James Comey was nominated in 2013 by former US President Barack Obama to head the FBI, the US principal federal law enforcement agency, for a ten year term.

But in May 2017, newly elected President Trump fired Comey in a move that was criticized as possible obstruction of justice and helped launch the probe into potential collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.

In an exclusive interview, former FBI director James Comey told DW's Conflict Zone that despite his career in law enforcement, he doesn't draw "the darkest inference" about US President Donald Trump's vehement denials of collusion with Moscow.

"The fact that someone acts this way doesn't necessarily mean that they're guilty of something," Comey told DW. "It could just be this president's lifelong habit of attacking, attacking, attacking when he feels threatened. But I don't know what it is, honestly."

US President Donald Trump fired James Comey as FBI director, saying he "was not able to effectively lead the bureau"

When asked whether he felt like he might get "tainted" by remaining in the Trump administration, Comey said that although there was potential for that, "I thought that was my duty."

"The nature of the president actually increased my commitment to stay in my role and serve and protect the FBI and the American people," Comey said.

"I knew it was going to be hard. I knew there were going to be all kinds of difficult situations, but I thought what a coward I would be to walk away from that when I'm supposed to be leading an organization that's, by spirit and culture, independent."

Did Comey cost Hillary Clinton the election?

Even before he was fired by Trump, Comey rose to notoriety in 2016 when during the presidential election he famously announced that the FBI had found no evidence of criminal wrong-doing during Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her stint as US Secretary of State.

Comey called Clinton's mishandling of classified information "careless" but said there was not enough evidence to recommend prosecution.

Hillary Clinton has blamed Comey for losing the election

Then just 11 days before the election, Comey sent lawmakers a letter, informing them that the FBI had found new emails deemed "pertinent to the investigation."

Comey told DW that everyone agreed that FBI had to re-open the investigation; the controversial decision was to inform the public about it.

"What do you do 11 days before the election? Do you speak about it or do you conceal it? And my judgment was the institution would suffer horrific damage if we concealed that, it would suffer just bad damage if we spoke about it. (…) My judgment was we had to speak because hiding the fact that what we had said in the summer under oath was no longer true was an unacceptable outcome," he said.

"What I ask people is so what would you do if you were in my shoes and why?"

Clinton has blamed Comey for losing the election and mocked Comey for his own use of private email as FBI director.



Before Comey's announcement, she was ahead in the national polls by around 6 percent. A week after the announcement, her lead had halved. Late deciding voters went overwhelmingly towards Trump. So is there a case to be made that Comey’s action changed the course of the election?

"It makes me slightly sick to my stomach, even now, to contemplate the notion that we had an impact. I hope not," Comey said in the interview.

Double standards?

Two days after Comey's announcement to re-open the investigation into Hillary Clinton, Senator Harry Reid wrote Comey to complain of a disturbing double standard for the treatment of sensitive information, saying that as soon as Comey came into possession of the slightest innuendo related to Mrs. Clinton, he rushed to publicize it in the most negative light possible while continuing to resist these calls to inform the public about critical information relating to Donald Trump.

Who is James Comey? A divisive figure The seventh in a lineage of FBI directors with law degrees, James Comey has shaped politics in the US as the head of the law enforcement agency. But who is the man behind the headlines? From prosecuting an American celebrity to refusing to sanction the NSA's mass surveillance program, DW explores the contentious life of James Comey.

Who is James Comey? Taking down a celebrity Serving as Manhattan's chief federal prosecutor, Comey rose to notoriety in 2002, when he led the prosecution of US celebrity Martha Stewart for securities fraud and obstruction of justice. Stewart, widely known in the US for her cooking and lifestyle shows, served a 5-month jail sentence following the highly-publicized case.

Who is James Comey? Enhanced interrogation In late 2003, Comey was confirmed as the US deputy attorney general, making him the second-highest-ranking official in the Justice Department. Serving under former President George W. Bush, Comey endorsed a memorandum approving the use of 13 enhanced interrogation techniques during the War on Terror, including waterboarding. He later said he lobbied to have the policy toned down.

Who is James Comey? Mass surveillance Comey has warned of the consequences of domestic mass surveillance, saying in March: "There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America." While serving as acting attorney general during the hospitalization of John Ashcroft in 2004, he refused to endorse the legality of the NSA's domestic surveillance program, even when pressured by the Bush administration.

Who is James Comey? Obama's choice In 2013, then-President Barack Obama nominated Comey to serve as the seventh director of the FBI. He received the nomination despite being a registered member of the Republican party. Later that year, he received congressional approval to takeover the office. In his installation speech, he said the bureau's work is founded on integrity. "Without integrity, all is lost," he said.

Who is James Comey? More Holocaust education In 2015, Comey penned an op-ed on why he required new FBI special agents and intelligence analysts to visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington. He said the reason was to have them understand the consequences of abusing power and to be confronted by the atrocities humans are capable of. "I believe that the Holocaust is the most significant event in human history," he said.

Who is James Comey? Election scandal In July 2016, Comey announced that the FBI had found no evidence of criminal intention in Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as state secretary. But days before the presidential election, he issued a letter to lawmakers informing them of new emails deemed "pertinent to the investigation." He later said no evidence was uncovered. Clinton has since blamed Comey for losing the election.

Who is James Comey? 'You're fired' On May 9, Trump sent Comey an unusual letter firing the FBI director, cutting short his 10-year mandate to lead the bureau. Given the ongoing FBI-led investigation into election-meddling by Russia, critics have warned that the move may amount to obstruction of justice for undermining the probe. Trump later appeared to threaten Comey over the existence of "tapes" of their conversations.

Who is James Comey? Trump-Russia nexus Comey reportedly kept memos of interactions between him and President Donald Trump, which appear to implicate the head of state in attempts to obstruct a federal probe into Russia's alleged involvement in influencing the 2016 election. The day after US media reported on the existence of the memos, the Justice Department named a special counsel to lead the probe amid fears of White House influence.

Who is James Comey? Damning testimony? In June 2017, shortly after being fired, Comey testified in Congress that he believed Trump fired him over the Russia probe. "I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russia investigation was being conducted," he told lawmakers. He has since released a book, in which he described Trump as a "mafia boss" who is "untethered to the truth." Author: Lewis Sanders IV



In the interview, Comey denied that he was inconsistent.

"Donald Trump was not the subject of any investigation during that election. (…) We knew the Russians were messing with our election. The separate question was: were any Americans helping them? And we didn't know that at the time."

Comey also denied that he should have informed the public about suspicions of wrongdoing by Americans connected to Trump's campaign.

"There's no serious argument we should be talking about a brand new counterintelligence case that doesn't involve the candidate as a subject."

Email hypocrisy?

Comey himself was criticized for using a private email account in violation of official Justice Department protocol during his time as FBI director. Asked whether it's not hypocritical to then spend a year and a half investigating Hillary Clinton's handling for a similar conduct, Comey said:

"It's not. But it does reflect the fact that folks don't realize what the Clinton investigation was about. It wasn't about her use of a non-governmental email system. It was about her handling of classified information. And that's a very important investigation but totally different from whether you're using a Gmail account, which I was using, to email drafts of speeches to myself. There was never any accusation that I used any system to communicate classified information."



According to a Washington Post report, an FBI review concluded that some of the information in two of Comey's memos were, in fact, classified. The information was marked confidential, the lowest category of classified. But it was classified.

In the interview, Comey said he expects to be investigated.

"In fact, I've cooperated with them and talked to them and I eagerly await their report," he said. "I want the review done and want the report out is so that it ends the silliness about me mishandling classified information. (…) There's no doubt that I deviated, as they say, from norms. But there was nothing normal about the investigation of one of the two candidates for president of the United States during the election."

Comey also said he's not worried about Congress or the FBI coming after himfor his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.