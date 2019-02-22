 Ex-prisoners take to the stage to defend Malawi′s national tree | Global Ideas | DW | 10.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

Ex-prisoners take to the stage to defend Malawi's national tree

The Mulanje cedar, Malawi's national tree, is on the verge of extinction. A drama group comprised entirely of ex-prisoners is making a last bid to save it.

Global Ideas Malawi Cedar Trees (Tawonga Nkhonjera)

A group of 15 men climb to the plateau of Mount Mulanje in Malawi, bent beneath enough supplies to spend ten days on the mountain.

Coming the other way, men balancing vast timbers on their heads totter barefoot down the steep paths in a cloud of sweat and resin. The wood they are carrying fell many years ago and, being slow to rot, has lain amongst the leaf litter ever since. It is virtually all that remains of former forests of Malawi's national tree.

The Mulanje cedar is endemic to Mount Mulanje, a massif of several hundred square kilometers rising 3,000 meters (9,850 feet) above the tea plantations in the south of Malawi, the poorest country in Africa.

In 1893, Lieutenant Sclater of the British Army recorded a "magnificent forest of cedars" with a canopy reaching 40 meters high. Cedar was also a magnificent building material, highly sought for construction and shipbuilding. The British began logging two years later.

Watch video 04:17

Ambitious goals for reforestation in Rwanda

Read more:Deforestation triggering natural calamities in Indonesia

Read more: Protecting our forests - A vital ecosystem under threat

Since Malawi gained independence in 1964, private enterprise has all but finished what the colonialists began. Just seven mature cedars remain on the mountain.

From prisoner solidarity to eco-awareness

The men scaling the mountain to find these last trees belong to a theater group comprised entirely of former prisoners. They have all served long sentences, for crimes ranging from burglary to rape. Many were only recently released.

Conditions in prison were terrible. The men were forced to sleep back to back with no room to lie down and were kept inside from afternoon until morning.

One of them, Gaspar Phiri, who had also introduced church services to the prison where he was being held, and was acting as the resident priest there, decided they needed a focus. 

Watch video 04:10

Seeking justice for helpless inmates

"I talked to the other guys, I said we cannot just stay idle, let's do something," he told DW.

He started a drama group, which became so prestigious that inmates were allowed out on parole to tour the country.

In 2008, a national arts organization heard about the prisoners' performances and set up the Nkhokwe Arts theater company for prisoners who wanted to continue performing after their release. Not only do the actors earn some extra income, they have a reason to stay clean: Re-offenders may not rejoin the group.

After a play they performed in other jails to educate inmates about their bail rights, they set their sights on the cedar.

A national symbol comes to life

The group lived on Mulanje for a week and a half. Before the journey, many were scared of the spirits said to haunt the mountain. None of them knew quite what to expect.

"It was all just reports from people telling me that the mountain is full of trees, it's evergreen, so beautiful up there," said Chimwemwe Foster, who plays a logger in the production. Instead, they found a barren grassland stripped of wildlife.

Former prisoners with the Nkhokwe Arts theater company look down from the Mulanje Plateau in Malawi

Looking down from the Mulanje Plateau

The actors met the chronically underfunded handful of men from the Forestry Department tasked with policing the entire mountain. They also met illegal loggers attempting to scrape a living in a region where jobs are scarce, and who are now turning their attention to other trees as the cedar is all but gone.

The former prisoners understand what it means to live on the breadline, to scramble and fall foul of the law to survive. "These villagers are just eating the leftovers from the table," Phiri came to realize. "Those people who are above, in power, they are the ones who did this."

The group heard how rainfall patterns had altered since the tree cover was lost. Many are farmers, and this resonated with them too.

Read more: Forest SOS: Earth's green lungs disappear

They channelled their empathy into their acting, and found themselves changing how they thought about the mountain. Before, they had seen Mulanje as a place only for tourists.

Former prisoners with the Nkhokwe Arts theater company reherse their play to encourage conservation of the Mulanje cedar

The actors channel what they have learned about life in Mulanje into rehersals

Actor Peter Kungwa plays the last remaining cedar. "After this experience," he said, "the mountain is a place where I can stay now. Because of this project I'm the first person taking care of the trees. I'm trying now to replant some other trees around my home."

For Kungwa and his castmates, the Mulanje cedar is no longer an abstract national symbol, but integral to a living, breathing ecosystem. It is also the tangible heritage of all their country's people and unless something changes rapidly, their children will be denied that heritage. "Seeing," said Maxwell Makande, another of the actors, "is believing."

Spreading the word

After two weeks of rehearsals back in Blantyre, Malawi's second-largest city, the crew set out on a tour of the villages in the foothills of Mulanje. Tensions were high, after a villager was shot by a member of the Forestry Department just weeks before.

Former prisoners with the Nkhokwe Arts theater company climb Sapitwa, Malawi's highest peak

The troupe ascends Sapitwa, Malawi's highest peak

The play refocused the story of the cedars' demise from one of poor people poaching to make ends meet, to explore the role played by the British Empire, as well as Malawian officials paid to look the other way, and politicians clearing the path for illegal cargoes of cedar to be sold abroad.

Read more: Corruption fueling deforestation in Cambodia 

"It's the first time any group has come here to discuss the environment," said a man in the audience in the village of Nkhanda. "Others who didn't get it before now, after seeing the play they will understand the truth."

In keeping with the tradition of politically engaged "Theater of the Oppressed," the action was regularly stopped for the audience to comment on what they saw happening on stage: If they recognized what they saw; how characters taking different actions might result in a different outcome.

Former prisoners with the Nkhokwe Arts theater company perform in Malawi's second-largest city

The actors take to the stage in Malawi's second-largest city, Blantyre

Because other outcomes are possible. On Zomba Plateau, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Mount Mulanje, cedars planted in nurseries a century ago now stand 40 meters tall. Opportunities for work on pine plantations for those that live around Zomba have ensured the cedars' protection.

Following performances in Malawi's major cities, the play continues to tour the country and has been invited to parliament. But if these former prisoners can ignite feeling for the rare trees in their fellow Malawians, it will be just the first step.

The Mulanje cedar can only be brought back from the precipice of extinction by taking on corruption and lifting Mulanje's communities out of poverty.

Tembo Chanyenga, who heads the project on Zomba, sees the cedar as a gift from God. "I think this is a time to look forward as far as this species is concerned," he told DW. "And if there's a group of people that can be the drivers of change then we can turn things around."

  • The University of Agostinho Neto in Angola

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    Learning in a green-minded building

    The University of Agostinho Neto in Angola is considered one of the greenest buildings in all of Africa. Designed by Perkins+Will Architects, it positions classrooms to make the best use of natural ventilation and cooling by drawing breezes directly into the building. Trees arranged in a line create a funnel, through which winds blow.

  • An eco dome being built in Djibouti

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    Djibouti's eco domes

    This eco dome being built in Djibouti is made using SuperAdobe bags, a kind of long sandbag filled with local earth. It was developed by architect and CalEarth founder Nader Khalili. This innovation was inspired by traditional earth architecture found in Iran's deserts, and is simple to implement. Non-profit organization Eco Domes Africa promotes building these structures on the continent.

  • A house made of hemp in South Africa

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    A house made of hemp

    This was the brainchild of Tony Budden, who wanted to show off hemp's tremendous versatility. Working with New Earth Architecture and Wolf & Wolf Architecture, he set out to create one of South Africa's most sustainable homes. According to Budden, hemp is a great construction material because of its sustainability while offering good insulation, helping reduce heating and cooling costs.

  • Learning Resource Centre of the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Kenya

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    Harnessing natural light

    Designed with the environment in mind, the Learning Resource Centre of the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Kenya uses locally available materials. Designed by environmental expert Musau Kimeu, it maximizes on natural lighting to save energy costs on artificial lighting while also depending entirely on natural ventilation. The building also collects rainwater to be used to water the lawns.

  • Eastgate Centre in Zimbabwe, Harare

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    Inspired by termite mounds

    The Eastgate Center in Zimbabwe takes inspiration from termite mounds for its ventilation system. The mostly concrete building, designed by Mick Pearce, draws in outside air which is then either warmed or cooled by the structure depending on which — air or concrete — is hotter. The building uses only 10 percent of the energy of a similarly sized building because of savings on air conditioning.

  • A new mud house in Ghana

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    More than just mud

    In Ghana, Hive Earth — a construction company based in Accra — is building affordable housing with an ancient process called "rammed earth." It's an old technique that mixes laterite, clay and granite chippings — and a minimum of cement. The buildings are robust and also use a natural underground cooling system. It is a 21st-century update on the traditional mud houses from the past.

    Author: Melanie Hall


DW recommends

Protecting our forests - A vital ecosystem under threat

Forests are often called the “earth’s green lung,” because they store CO2 and produce oxygen, thus helping to regulate the climate. But what happens if our forests disappear and what can we do to help protect them? (10.10.2018)  

Forest SOS: Earth's green lungs disappear

Forests, particularly tropical ones, are fundamental to the fight against climate change. They produce oxygen, store carbon and are home to millions of people and animals. Yet they are disappearing at an alarming rate. (01.08.2018)  

Corruption fueling deforestation in Cambodia

Cambodia's forests are being felled at a shocking rate, as poachers and corrupt officials profit from the black market trade in rare wood species, which is being exported to Vietnam — and beyond. (05.03.2018)  

Deforestation triggering natural calamities in Indonesia

Palm oil production in Indonesia has been held responsible for cutting down vast swaths of tropical forests and killing biodiversity. Now, deforestation may also be the reason why the region is witnessing flash floods. (27.03.2019)  

Africa's innovative green architecture

Sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in Africa's architecture. Here are six innovative buildings leading the way by prioritizing recycling and saving energy costs. (24.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ambitious goals for reforestation in Rwanda  

Seeking justice for helpless inmates  

Related content

Berlin: Kunstwerk Arc de 124,5° von Bernar Venet

The costs of good Franco-German relations 22.02.2019

Politicians in Germany have bowed to French pressure to cut down trees in Berlin. The trees, which blocked a sculpture given to the city by France, are doomed. Is this what it takes for good neighborly relations?

Tulpenblüte in Holland

Could hi-tech Netherlands-style farming feed the world? 23.01.2019

As the global population swells, so does the need for food. Could a Netherlands approach to farming that doesn't rely on soil, sunshine, water and pesticides be the answer?

UNESCO Bauhaus Universität Weimar Flash-Galerie

The legacy of Bauhaus 100 years on 01.10.2018

The Bauhaus buildings in Weimar and Dessau may be monuments, but they are by no means relics of a bygone era. Relying on the Bauhaus pioneering spirit, they are used today for teaching and research based on fresh ideas.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  