 Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn′s wife wants French government to help him: report

News

Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn's wife wants French government to help him: report

The wife of disgraced Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has flown to Paris to ask President Macron's government to do more to help her husband. The French state is a shareholder in Nissan partner Renault.

French President Emmanuel Macron with Carlos Ghosn at the Renault factory in Maubeuge, France on November 8, 2018 (Reuters/E. Laurent)

The wife of disgraced former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn has said she will ask President Emmanuel Macron's government to intervene in her husband's case, Britain's Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

"I think the French government should do more for him. I don't think they've done enough. I don't think he's had enough support and he's calling for assistance. As a French citizen, it should be a right," Carole Ghosn told the paper. She said she wants to fight his case through human rights groups.

Ghosn is currently under renewed detention in Japan after being first arrested on November 19 and charged with financial misconduct and breach of trust. He spent 108 days in custody before being released in early March. He denies the allegations against him. 

Read more: Renault reports ex-boss Ghosn's small but suspect deal to police  

  • Carlos Ghosn (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Chea)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized

    Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and subsequently charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. He led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

  • Martin Winterkorn (picture alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate

    Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

  • Heinrich von Pierer (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Mächler)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO

    In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

  • Harvey Weinstein (picture-alliance/AP/S. Hirsch)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Weinstein's notorious casting couch

    Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

  • Sir Martin Sorrell (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Lennihan)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Advertising guru accused of misconduct

    Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

  • Travis Kalanick Uber CEO (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud

    Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin

    Author: Nik Martin


French vigilance

French carmaker Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman and chief executive until his resignation in January, is a partner of Nissan.

Macron has been following events surrounding Ghosn's legal troubles since November and commented after the latter's arrest that the French state, as a Renault shareholder, "will be extremely vigilant to the stability of the alliance and the group."

It is, however, unclear whether the French government will be willing to intervene in Ghosn's case.

Fall from grace

Ghosn's compensation package had been criticized by Macron during his stint as France's economy minister. The Renault chief's 2017 pay package of 7.4 million euro ($8.5 million) won shareholder approval just five months before his arrest.

The 65-year-old helped take the carmaker back from the brink of financial ruin 17 years ago and turned it into a global powerhouse, among other things introducing it to electric cars.

Ghosn's rearrest on Thursday came in connection with an alleged 3.5 billion yen ($31 million dollar, €27 million) payment from Nissan to an Omani dealer.

Read more: Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo

Watch video 01:11

Carlos Ghosn released from jail after months behind bars

kw/tj (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

