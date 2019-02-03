 Renault reports ex-boss Ghosn′s small but suspect deal to police | News | DW | 07.02.2019

News

Renault reports ex-boss Ghosn's small but suspect deal to police

The French car maker has said its former chief Carlos Ghosn personally benefited from a sponsorship deal. Ghosn, an auto-industry stalwart, is on trial in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct.

Former Renault chief Carlos Ghosn

French car maker Renault said on Thursday it had informed investigators that its former Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn had benefited personally from a sponsorship deal.

Renault said it had identified that Ghosn received a sum of €50,000 ($57,000) as part of a sponsorship deal with the Palace of Versailles outside Paris.

"The elements gathered so far require additional checks to be carried out," the company said in a statement. "Groupe Renault has decided to bring these facts to the attention of the judicial authorities."

The operators of the palace waived the usual 50,000-euro fee for a marriage reception at the 17th-century Grand Trianon complex as part of the sponsorship deal.

Ghosn threw an extravagant Marie Antoinette-themed wedding party at Versailles to celebrate his second marriage in October 2016.

Ghosn, an auto-industry titan hailed for his role in saving Japanese auto giant Nissan and establishing the three-way Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi fusion, has been in custody in Japan since November, facing trial on charges of financial misconduct.

Watch video 01:33
Now live
01:33 mins.

Top car executive Carlos Ghosn on trial in Tokyo: how did he get there?

10-year jail term?

Ghosn was also the chairman of Nissan and of Mitsubishi, until he was sacked after his arrest in Tokyo. He is accused of under-reporting his pay package and using the company's assets for his personal use among other things.

It is also alleged that he moved personal investment losses to Nissan's books. If found guilty, Ghosn faces up to 10 years in jail as well as a fine of millions of dollars.

Renault paid Ghosn €7.4 million in salary in 2017. He earned almost the same amount for his positions at the Japanese car companies.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Carlos Ghosn (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Chea)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized

    Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested last month for alleged financial misconduct, having led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

  • Martin Winterkorn (picture alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate

    Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

  • Heinrich von Pierer (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Mächler)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO

    In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

  • Harvey Weinstein (picture-alliance/AP/S. Hirsch)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Weinstein's notorious casting couch

    Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

  • Sir Martin Sorrell (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Lennihan)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Advertising guru accused of misconduct

    Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

  • Travis Kalanick Uber CEO (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud

    Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin

    Author: Nik Martin


