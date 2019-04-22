Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn released on bail

Carlos Ghosn has been released on bail after a Tokyo court rejected a prosecutor's appeal. The embattled former executive has been in detention since early April.
Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motors, was released on 500 million yen bail (€4.04 million / $4.5 million) on Thursday after the Tokyo District Court rejected a prosecutor's appeal to keep him in detention.
Prosecutors forcefully argued that Ghosn — who is accused of under-reporting his pay as well as diverting Nissan funds to his personal bank accounts — could engage in witness and evidence tampering if released.
Ghosn, who claims he is innocent, was arrested last November and released on $9 million bail in March only to be rearrested on fresh charges in early April. He has been in detention since then.
Bail with restrictions
The former executive posted his bail and will be barred from leaving the country as well as being subjected to surveillance. Ghosn is reportedly also required to give advance notice about all contact with his wife Carole, whom Japanese media reported had been in contact with persons involved in the allegations against her husband.
Ghosn led Nissan for almost 20 years and is credited with orchestrating the company's alliance with French carmaker Renault and the smaller Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi.
Ghosn claims that his ouster was plotted by a "conspiracy" of Nissan executives.
No court date has been set for his trial.
js/ng (AP, dpa, Reuters)
