 Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn released on bail | News | DW | 25.04.2019

News

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn released on bail

Carlos Ghosn has been released on bail after a Tokyo court rejected a prosecutor's appeal. The embattled former executive has been in detention since early April.

Former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn leaving the Tokyo Detention House in Japan (Reuters/I. Kato)

Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motors, was released on 500 million yen bail (€4.04 million / $4.5 million) on Thursday after the Tokyo District Court rejected a prosecutor's appeal to keep him in detention.

Prosecutors forcefully argued that Ghosn — who is accused of under-reporting his pay as well as diverting Nissan funds to his personal bank accounts — could engage in witness and evidence tampering if released.

Ghosn, who claims he is innocent, was arrested last November and released on $9 million bail in March only to be rearrested on fresh charges in early April. He has been in detention since then.

Watch video 02:00

Nissan shareholder approve Ghosn dismissal

Bail with restrictions

The former executive posted his bail and will be barred from leaving the country as well as being subjected to surveillance. Ghosn is reportedly also required to give advance notice about all contact with his wife Carole, whom Japanese media reported had been in contact with persons involved in the allegations against her husband.

Ghosn led Nissan for almost 20 years and is credited with orchestrating the company's alliance with French carmaker Renault and the smaller Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi.

Ghosn claims that his ouster was plotted by a "conspiracy" of Nissan executives.

No court date has been set for his trial.

  • Carlos Ghosn (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Chea)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized

    Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and subsequently charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. He led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

  • Martin Winterkorn (picture alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate

    Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

  • Heinrich von Pierer (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Mächler)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO

    In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

  • Harvey Weinstein (picture-alliance/AP/S. Hirsch)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Weinstein's notorious casting couch

    Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

  • Sir Martin Sorrell (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Lennihan)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Advertising guru accused of misconduct

    Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

  • Travis Kalanick Uber CEO (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling

    Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud

    Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin

    Author: Nik Martin


Author: Nik Martin    

