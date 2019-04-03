 Nissan shareholders eject disgraced ex-chief Ghosn from board | News | DW | 08.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Nissan shareholders eject disgraced ex-chief Ghosn from board

Nissan shareholders have voted to oust Carlos Ghosn as a director, severing the firm's last ties with its ex-chairman. Ghosn, who was once credited with rescuing the carmaker, is fighting charges of financial misconduct.

Carlos Ghosn (picture-alliance/dpa/Kyodo/S. Goto)

Shareholders at Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co on Monday voted at an extraordinary meeting in Tokyo to eject former company chairman Carlos Ghosn from the board. The vote finalizes Ghosn's forced departure from the company he rescued from near-bankruptcy two decades ago.

Ghosn, who is in custody for a second time after being rearrested by Tokyo prosecutors while out on bail, is facing several charges of financial misconduct, including underreporting his Nissan salary for a decade.

The allegation behind his current arrest is potentially even more serious, as it could show he used company funds for his own purposes: He is accused of having transferred Nissan money to a dealership in Oman while siphoning off several millions for himself — among other things to purchase a luxury yacht.

Shareholders also voted to remove co-accused Greg Kelly from the board of directors, while voting in the chairman of allied automaker Renault, Jean-Dominique Senard.

Read more: Who's the man who could bring down Japan's auto industry?

Carlos Ghosn (picture-alliance/AP Images/The Yomiuri Shimbun)

Ghosn was one of the world's most-celebrated executives before his fall

Flat denial

Ghosn denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a boardroom coup.

On Friday, the Tokyo District Court ruled that Ghosn, who was rearrested last Thursday, can be kept in custody until at least April 14 for interrogation by prosecutors, and that this term can be extended for a further 10 days.

He previously spent more than 100 days in custody at a Tokyo detention center, before being released on $9 million bail around a month ago.

Watch video 01:34

Ghosn scandal shakes car world

tj/ng (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo

The former Nissan chairman has reportedly been served a fourth arrest warrant based on a new financial misconduct accusation. He had been out on bail awaiting trial for reportedly misusing the carmaker's funds. (04.04.2019)  

Who's the man who could bring down Japan's auto industry?

Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of Nissan Motors who forged the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, has been arrested on corruption charges. The arrest has stunned Japan, where he is known as a disciplined business leader. (21.11.2018)  

Japan prosecutors appeal Carlos Ghosn bail decision

A Tokyo court has unexpectedly granted bail to Carlos Ghosn, Nissan's former high-flying chairman. Prosecutors have filed an appeal against the decision, potentially delaying Ghosn's release from detention. (05.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Renault distances itself from Ghosn as he rejigs legal team  

Ghosn scandal shakes car world  

Related content

Carlos Ghosn

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo 03.04.2019

The former Nissan chairman has reportedly been served a fourth arrest warrant based on a new financial misconduct accusation. He had been out on bail awaiting trial for reportedly misusing the carmaker's funds.

Emmanuel Macron Carlos Ghosn

Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn's wife wants French government to help him: report 07.04.2019

The wife of disgraced Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has flown to Paris to ask President Macron's government to do more to help her husband. The French state is a shareholder in Nissan partner Renault.

Carlos Ghosn

Japan prosecutors appeal Carlos Ghosn bail decision 05.03.2019

A Tokyo court has unexpectedly granted bail to Carlos Ghosn, Nissan's former high-flying chairman. Prosecutors have filed an appeal against the decision, potentially delaying Ghosn's release from detention.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  