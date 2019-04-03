 Detained ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn faces fresh charge | News | DW | 22.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Detained ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn faces fresh charge

Japanese prosecutors have brought a fourth charge against ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. The indictment for aggravated breach of trust could extend his detention pending a bail appeal.

Carlos Ghosn looking pensive (Reuters/Issei Kato)

The former chairman of Nissan Motor Co, Carlos Ghosn, had a fourth formal indictment brought against him on Monday, the day his current detention period was set to expire, a Tokyo court said.

The charge means Ghosn will remain in custody pending a bail attempt by his legal team. Under the terms of his detention, Ghosn had to be either indicted or released on Monday.

The auto sector tycoon was arrested earlier this month for a fourth time on allegations that he had siphoned off $5 million (€4.45 million) in company money for his own use. He already faces three other charges related to an alleged understatement of his income and the alleged transferral of personal investment losses to Nissan.

Ghosn, 65, has denied all allegations and said he is the victim of a board room plot hatched by executives worried about his plans for closer ties between the Japanese carmaker and its French partner, Renault.

Read more: Who's the man who could bring down Japan's auto industry? 

Fair-trial concerns

He has already been granted bail once before, to the tune of $9 million, being released last month under strict surveillance conditions after spending 108 days in jail.

Ghosn's lawyers have voiced concerns that he will not face a fair trial in view of the fact that trials under Japan's justice system result in convictions in 99% of cases.

His wife, Carole Ghosn, who has herself faced questioning by prosecutors in Tokyo, has said she is worried about her husband's health in detention. Ghosn has described conditions in the Japanese jail as being such that he would not wish them on his "worst enemy."

Ghosn, who has been credited with saving Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy 20 years ago, has been removed from all his positions at Nissan, Renault and an alliance of those two companies with Mitsubishi Motors.

Watch video 01:34

Ghosn scandal shakes car world

tj/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Who's the man who could bring down Japan's auto industry?

Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of Nissan Motors who forged the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, has been arrested on corruption charges. The arrest has stunned Japan, where he is known as a disciplined business leader. (21.11.2018)  

Japan prosecutors appeal Carlos Ghosn bail decision

A Tokyo court has unexpectedly granted bail to Carlos Ghosn, Nissan's former high-flying chairman. Prosecutors have filed an appeal against the decision, potentially delaying Ghosn's release from detention. (05.03.2019)  

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo

The former Nissan chairman has reportedly been served a fourth arrest warrant based on a new financial misconduct accusation. He had been out on bail awaiting trial for reportedly misusing the carmaker's funds. (04.04.2019)  

Ex-Nissan chief's wife Carole Ghosn questioned in Tokyo over yacht purchase

As her husband lingers in jail facing financial malpractice charges, Carole Ghosn went to court for a closed-door hearing over claims her British Virgin Islands-listed company bought a yacht. (11.04.2019)  

Nissan shareholders eject disgraced ex-chief Ghosn from board

Nissan shareholders have voted to oust Carlos Ghosn as a director, severing the firm's last ties with its ex-chairman. Ghosn, who was once credited with rescuing the carmaker, is fighting charges of financial misconduct. (08.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ghosn scandal shakes car world  

Related content

Carlos Ghosn

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo 03.04.2019

The former Nissan chairman has reportedly been served a fourth arrest warrant based on a new financial misconduct accusation. He had been out on bail awaiting trial for reportedly misusing the carmaker's funds.

Japan Erneuter Haftbefehl gegen Automanager Ghosn

Nissan shareholders eject disgraced ex-chief Ghosn from board 08.04.2019

Nissan shareholders have voted to oust Carlos Ghosn as a director, severing the firm's last ties with its ex-chairman. Ghosn, who was once credited with rescuing the carmaker, is fighting charges of financial misconduct.

Ehemaliger Nissan Vorsitzender Carlos Ghosn mit Frau Carole Ghosn

Ex-Nissan chief's wife Carole Ghosn questioned in Tokyo over yacht purchase 11.04.2019

As her husband lingers in jail facing financial malpractice charges, Carole Ghosn went to court for a closed-door hearing over claims her British Virgin Islands-listed company bought a yacht.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  