Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn charged with financial misconduct

Tokyo prosecutors on Monday indicted former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on financial misconduct charges for underreporting his income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) from 2010-2015.

Ghosn, who was arrested on November 19 , will also face investigation on fresh allegations that he understated his salary by 4 billion yen for an additional three business years through March.

With his initial detention scheduled to end on Monday, the new allegations will allow prosecutors to keep him in custody in Tokyo and conduct further interrogations, according to Kyodo news agency.

Watch video 01:51 Now live 01:51 mins. Share Carlos Ghosn - Scandal shakes car world Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38bxe Carlos Ghosn - Scandal shakes car world

Nissan Motor Co. and former Representative Director Greg Kelly also were charged. Kelly, who was arrested in November, has been accused of conspiring with Ghosn, while Nissan faces allegations of making false statements in annual reports.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nissan said it was taking the allegations "extremely seriously."

"Making false disclosures in annual securities reports greatly harms the integrity of Nissan's public disclosures in the securities markets, and the company expresses its deepest regret," it said.

In Japan, a company can be charged with wrongdoing.

According to Kyodo, Ghosn has admitted to signing documents to defer part of his salary until after retirement, but said this amount did not need to be declared. The 64-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of financial misconduct.

On the offensive

Until recently, Ghosn chaired all three companies comprising the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, a strategic automotive partnership which he helped found. The boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi dismissed him as chairman after his November arrest; he still holds the position at Renault, though the French car giant has appointed an interim chairman.

Nissan has recently stepped up its efforts against its former CEO, who earned the name "Mr. Fix It" after rescuing the company from near-bankruptcy in 1990. The Japanese automaker said on Sunday that it was seeking to block Ghosn's representatives from accessing a company-owned apartment in Rio de Janeiro, citing fears they may try to remove or destroy evidence.

Nissan also blamed Ghosn for several other infractions, including the personal use of company funds. The company has begun the process of choosing a new chief executive, with an announcement expected on December 17.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested last month for alleged financial misconduct, having led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Weinstein's notorious casting couch Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Advertising guru accused of misconduct Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin Author: Nik Martin



dv/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.