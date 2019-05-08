 Ex-ETA leader Josu Ternera detained in France | News | DW | 16.05.2019

News

Ex-ETA leader Josu Ternera detained in France

The fugitive former political leader of the Basque separatist organization ETA has been caught in France, the Spanish Interior Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

ETA leader Josu Ternera

After more than 16 years on the run, Josu Ternera was arrested "in the early hours of Thursday morning in Sallanches [Haute Savoie] in the French Alps," the ministry said.

Ternera, whose full name is Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, was the political chief of the now defunct ETA organization.

In 2011, ETA announced the end of its armed fight for independence of the Basque region that spans parts of northeastern Spain and and southwestern France. It surrendered its weapons in 2017 and was dissolved in May 2018.

Specifically, 68-year-old Ternera is wanted in connection with a 1987 attack in the Spanish city of Zaragoza by the Basque separatist group that killed 11 people. He was the most wanted among dozens of so-called "etarras" still on the run.

ETA, which started its fight for Basque independence in 1959, killed more than 800 people in over four decades of violence.

Watch video 05:03

Spain: The End of ETA

ng/rt (AFP, Reuters, EFE, AP)

DW recommends

ETA: We still want an independent Basque state

A Basque newspaper says the separatist group has not abandoned its goal of achieving an independent state. A week ago, ETA gave up its arms to French authorities, ending a four decade campaign of terror. (16.04.2017)  

Basque ETA separatists announce they are 'completely' dissolving

The Basque militant group ETA has decided to disband and end its "political initiative" after a 60-year campaign for independence from Spain. Spanish officials, however, said they would keep pursuing the "terrorists." (02.05.2018)  

ETA prisoners acknowledge pain caused by deadly campaign of violence

Jailed members of the Basque separatist group ETA have acknowledged the suffering caused by a long campaign of violence. They also pledged to continue to abide by a ceasefire, which ETA announced two years ago. (29.12.2013)  

In final letter to Spain, Basque separatists ETA end 'all political activity'

After waging a decadeslong struggle, ETA's announcement has marked the definitive end to its bloody campaign for an independent state. But some have rejected the separatist group's declaration, calling it "propaganda." (03.05.2018)  

