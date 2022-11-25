  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis
Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is accused of aiding and abetting EU subsidy fraudImage: Katerina Sulova/CTK/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsCzech Republic

Ex-Czech PM Andrej Babis to run for president

8 minutes ago

Former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, one of the wealthiest people in the Czech Republic, is currently on trial and is accused of fraud. Should he become president, he would be protected from prosecution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K5Qt

With just months to go before the Czech Republic's presidential election, former Prime Minister Andrej Babis officially announced his candidacy on Friday.

The 68-year-old billionaire is currently on trial over fraud accusations, with critics warning he could use his time as president to delay proceedings.

What did Babis say?

After months of speculation, the former prime minister announced his bid for the Czech Republic's highest office.

"I will run for the post of president of the Czech Republic," Babis wrote in a post on Facebook.

Czechs head to the polls on January 13 and January 14 in the first round of the presidential vote. A runoff election is expected to take place two weeks later.

"Surveys don't give me much of a chance, but I'm a fighter," Babis told TV station Nova.

His main rival in the presidential race is ex-general and former NATO Military Committee chairman, Petr Pavel.

An opinion poll conducted last month by Stern/Mark showed Pavel in first place with 23%, followed by Babis with 17%.

Babis served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021. He is the founder of the anti-establishment ANO party, which narrowly lost last year's general election. A three-party center-right coalition emerged as the winner, led by current Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Czech Republic: no glass without gas

Why is his candidacy controversial?

In the Czech Republic, the president has largely representative tasks but is considered an important opinion leader.

Under Czech law, a sitting president cannot be prosecuted while serving their five-year term.

"In democratic countries, a politician resigns when he is accused, but Andrej Babis longs for immunity in the castle," Prime Minister Fiala said on Twitter, referencing the seat of the Czech government at Prague Castle.

Prosecutors say Babis played a role in illegally obtaining €2 million ($2.02 million) in subsidies from the European Union in 2008 for a wellness resort called Stork's Nest. The resort, located near Prague, is owned by members of Babis' family.

Babis, one of the five wealthiest people in the Czech Republic, is accused of concealing ownership so it would qualify for EU subsidies meant only for small businesses. He was charged earlier this year, after years of investigation.

Current Czech President Milos Zeman will finish his second term in office in March. He cannot run again for the post.

rs/ar (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine updates: Power returns to nuclear plants

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Virologists Tulio de Oliveira (left) und Sikhulile Moyo

German Africa Prize 2022 awarded to African scientists

German Africa Prize 2022 awarded to African scientists

Science6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java

Hopes of finding more survivors on Java are fading

Hopes of finding more survivors on Java are fading

Catastrophe9 hours ago02:01 min
More from Asia

Germany

Les Oubliées - "The Forgotten", a sculpture by Laura Bigot

Sachsenhausen exhibit reflects Nazi era's untold stories

Sachsenhausen exhibit reflects Nazi era's untold stories

History8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Erstes Schiff (Neptune) zur Flüssigerdgas-Umwandlung in Deutschland (Rügen)

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Türkei Van | Konzert von iranischem Sänger

Iranians cross the border to party

Iranians cross the border to party

SocietyNovember 24, 202204:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage