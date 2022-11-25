Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is accused of aiding and abetting EU subsidy fraudImage: Katerina Sulova/CTK/dpa/picture alliance
Ex-Czech PM Andrej Babis to run for president
Former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, one of the wealthiest people in the Czech Republic, is currently on trial and is accused of fraud. Should he become president, he would be protected from prosecution.
With just months to go before the Czech Republic's presidential election, former Prime Minister Andrej Babis officially announced his candidacy on Friday.
In the Czech Republic, the president has largely representative tasks but is considered an important opinion leader.
Under Czech law, a sitting president cannot be prosecuted while serving their five-year term.
"In democratic countries, a politician resigns when he is accused, but Andrej Babis longs for immunity in the castle," Prime Minister Fiala said on Twitter, referencing the seat of the Czech government at Prague Castle.
Prosecutors say Babis played a role in illegally obtaining €2 million ($2.02 million) in subsidies from the European Union in 2008 for a wellness resort called Stork's Nest. The resort, located near Prague, is owned by members of Babis' family.
Babis, one of the five wealthiest people in the Czech Republic, is accused of concealing ownership so it would qualify for EU subsidies meant only for small businesses. He was charged earlier this year, after years of investigation.
Current Czech President Milos Zeman will finish his second term in office in March. He cannot run again for the post.