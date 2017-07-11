Ex-Czech PM Andrej Babis takes stand in fraud trial

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis stood on trial for misusing EU funds on Monday.

Babis told Czech TV before entering Prague Municipal Court that he was "glad all will see this, my arguments against the untrue charge."

He said charges against him were politically motivated.

Babis: 'I don't feel guilty'

"I dont feel guilty," Babis said in his opening statement.

"I'm innocent. I'm standing here only because I'm in politics. If I wasn't in politics, nobody would ever hear about Stork's Nest," he added, referring to the name of the leisure resort at the heart of the fraud case.

Babis may face a jail term if he's found guilty, though prosecutors have asked for a suspended sentence and a fine.

The trial is expected to go on until at least October, and any verdict will be subject to appeals.

What is the Stork's Nest scandal about?

Babis is accused of illegally obtaining €2 million ($2.02 million) in subsidies from the European Union in 2008 for a wellness resort called Stork's Nest, near Prague, owned by members of Babis' family.

Babis, who greenlit the resort, is accused of concealing ownership so it would qualify for EU subsidies meant only for small businesses. He was charged earlier this year, after years of investigation.

In 2020, an audit by the European Commission revealed that Babis had also breached EU rules on conflict of interest for a separate case, where he was accused of benefiting from his business group Agrofert, after he became prime minister of the country in 2017.

Babis has denied any wrongdoing. Babis, a controversial billionare, was a businessman before he entered politics. He formed his anti-establishment ANO party in 2011.

Babis served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021, and earlier as finance minister. The opening of the trial comes ahead of a presidential election due to take place in early 2023, where Babis is expected to be a strong candidate.

Though Babis has not officially yet declared his candidacy, the office would shield him from prosecution during the five-year term.

rm/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP)