Czech Republic: Petr Fiala named new prime minister

Czech President Milos Zeman named Petr Fiala as the prime minister of the Czech Republicon Sunday following his electoral win in October.

Fiala leads the center-right coalition and was able to oust the outgoing populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis with the support of several left-wing parties.

Zeman left the hospital on Saturday after being treated for health problems. He also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was thus separated from Fiala by plexiglass during the ceremony at Zeman's residence near the capital, Prague.

"I am convinced we will soon have a strong and stable government," Fiala said at the ceremony.

Parties team up against Babis

Fiala, 57, heads the three-party coalition Together (Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats, TOP 09 party), which garnered 27.8% of the October vote.

The alliance narrowly defeated the ANO movement led by billionaire Babis.

The centrist group of the Mayors and Independents and the left-wing Pirate Party joined with Fiala's coalition to remove Babis who had served as prime minister since 2017.

The president would normally mediate post-election talks, but Zeman's hospitalization — he was being treated for liver problems — forced his absence.

Zeman, 77, was taken to hospital on October 10, a day after the election and was initially released on Thursday with the expectation that he would appoint Fiala on Friday, but he was then rushed back to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

