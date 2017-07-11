Evergrande: Share trading stops ahead of major announcement

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not say why it has suspended trading in Evergrande shares, but there is speculation that another major developer may buy out the company's property management unit.
Fears of China property group Evergrande defaulting on debt have investors worried about the potential impact on the wider global economy
Shares of the embattled Chinese developer Evergrande were suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange early Monday amidst heightened speculation about a potential sale.
"Due to the suspension of trading in the underlying shares, trading in Futures & Options for China Evergrande Group (EVG) have been suspended until further notice," the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said in a statement, without listing a reason.
This is the first time that the shares of the company, once China's top-selling developer, have been suspended.
Evergrande is currently the world’s most indebted real estate group with debts surmounting $300 billion (€258.7 billion). It could face one of China's largest-ever restructurings.
The latest development comes as a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said Evergrande’s property management unit may be taken over by another major developer.
This is a developing story.