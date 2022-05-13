 Even isolated states like North Korea get COVID | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 13.05.2022

Science

Even isolated states like North Korea get COVID

Viruses don't respect national borders. Now even North Korea is dealing with COVID-19. We look at how countries fared by isolating fully in the pandemic.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wears a face mask on state television during a meeting acknowledging the country's first case of COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un faced the nation, acknowledging the country's first case of COVID-19

With North Korea confirming its first COVID-19 case on Thursday (May 12, 2022), the list of countries untouched by the virus is approaching zero.

Officials in North Korea said on Friday morning that there had been six deaths and that healthcare workers were treating 18,000 people with fevers.

It suggests that even an isolationist approach cannot stop the spread of the virus. 

North Korea sealed its borders in January 2020. But it shares a long border with China and relies on its neighbor for imports and exports. So, blocking the virus fully has been near-impossible.

Zero COVID policies "failed" to protect Australia and New Zealand

North Korea's new COVID-status leaves just two countries — Turkmenistan and Tuvalu — untouched by the pandemic. That's based on global data from official reports of COVID-19 cases and compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Many countries, including New Zealand, Australia and Fiji took strict isolationist measures at the start of the pandemic. They closed their borders and enforced strict, prolonged lockdowns.

New Zealand and Australia pursued "Zero COVID" policies, locking down their entire countries or states within the countries if a single COVID-19 case was detected.

The strategy was successful at reducing COVID-19 outbreaks early in the pandemic.

But as the pandemic went on, cases of COVID-19 rose all the same. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in October 2021 that their Zero COVID policy had failed to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Globalization has created a dependency on imports and exports of foods, medicines, other goods and raw materials and that means that all countries require some degree of international travel — with people crossing borders with different standards and health checks.

Most nations have dropped isolationism and reopened borders to allow trade and travel.

Tonga: Emergency aid brought COVID

The pacific archipelago nation Tonga also closed its borders when the pandemic started and successfully managed to keep COVID-19 at bay.

But volcanic eruptions and a tsunami in January 2022 forced Tonga to open its borders to enable the delivery of medical aid.

That also meant that COVID-19 reached the nation via shipment handlers, causing its first outbreak.

Like most nations, Tonga had prepared for a potential COVID-19 outbreak, with vaccination strategies and measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Vaccination kept death rates low

At the time of Tonga's COVID-19 outbreak in January 2022, roughly 61% of Tongans were fully vaccinated against the virus and the country introduced lockdowns.

By May 12, there had been 11 confirmed deaths in Tonga from a total of 11,000 COVID-19 cases.

Other nations that took isolationist approaches at the start of the pandemic have also seen low death rates thanks to successful vaccination strategies, according to experts.

New Zealand reopened its borders on May 2 for tourists and visa-holders for the first time in two years. The country has seen a dramatic rise in cases from 20,000 cumulative cases on February 11 to 1.02 million on May 11.

But despite the rise in case numbers, death rates have remained low. To date, New Zealand has seen 863 deaths from its 1.02 million cases, while Australia had 7,668 deaths from 6.4 million cases.

People in the North Korea capital Pyongyang cross a nearly empty street

Having failed to keep COVID out, North Korea faces lockdowns

North Korea heading towards a healthcare crisis

The situation is different for North Korea. Analysts predict that a large-scale outbreak of COVID-19 would be dire for the country.

The nation has repeatedly rejected offers of vaccines from global vaccination initiatives, suggesting most of the population is unvaccinated.

While it is hard to find reliable information from North Korea, it is said that the nation's medical and healthcare infrastructure would struggle to cope with high case numbers and hospitalizations.

Coupled with limited testing capabilities and access to personal protective clothing, such as face masks, controlling the virus may be challenging without further lockdowns.

And that's exactly what North Koreans face now after officials ordered the country under a state of "maximum emergency."

Edited by: Zulfikar Abbany

  • An aerial view from a surveillance flight shows heavy ash covering Nomuka, Tonga.

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    'Unprecedented disaster'

    Tonga officials confirmed that at least three people died after a massive undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami hit the Pacific nation — what the government called an "unprecedented disaster." With the country's only internet cable cut, it remains difficult to understand the extent of the damage through patchy satellite phone connections, surveillance flights and satellite images.

  • Satellitenaufnahme Tonga | Folgen Vulkanausbruch

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Smothered in grey dust

    Volcanic ash has blanketed Tonga, as seen in this before-and-after image. World Health Organization official Sean Casey said that "the whole country is covered in ash," adding that water contamination is currently the biggest threat to the population. The UN health agency said around 100 houses had been damaged, with 50 destroyed on Tonga's main island of Tongatapu.

  • An eruption occurs at the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai off Tonga, January 14, 2022

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    The volcanic eruption

    The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano had erupted on Saturday, sending ash some 30 kilometers (19 miles) into the air. It deposited ash, gas and acid rain across a large area of the Pacific. A tsunami followed the volcano, raising waves in Tonga up to 15 meters (50 feet), its government said.

  • In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, the crew from an Orion aircraft look out the window as it flies over an area of Tonga that has heavy ash fall from a volcanic eruption

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Sending help

    As communication from Tonga remained severed, New Zealand sent surveillance flights to survey the damage. Several international organizations, including the UN and Red Cross, are trying to send aid, but Tonga's airport remains closed. Australia and New Zealand said they would send ships with aid — which could take days due to the massive distance.

  • Oil seen in a beach in Peru

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Impacts across Pacific: Oil spill in Peru

    Large waves from the volcanic eruption are believed to have caused an oil spill in an area rich in marine biodiversity in Peru. Peruvian authorities said that a ship was loading oil into a refinery on the Pacific coast on Sunday when strong waves moved the boat and caused the spill. So far, it is the only known oil spill to have have occurred in the Pacific basin after Saturday's eruption.

  • An aerial view of rafts of farmed oysters in Japan carried out to sea due to a tsunami

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Impacts across Pacific: Tsunami waves reach Japan

    Tsunami waves caused by the eruption spread across the Pacific Ocean and hit Japan's coastline. Rafts of farmed oysters in Japan's eastern Mie Prefecture were carried out to sea by the waves.

  • A couple look at a damaged boat at a marina in New Zealand

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Impacts across Pacific: Boats damaged in New Zealand

    The impact was felt in New Zealand as well. Waves that swept into marinas severely damaged boats, while others in New Zealand said they could hear the eruption.

  • Smoke and ash erupting out of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in 2015

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Previous eruption in 2015

    An eruption in 2015, pictured above, caused the formation of a volcanic cone between the islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai. The eruption released dense, particle-rich jets.

    Author: Saim Dušan Inayatullah, Farah Bahgat


