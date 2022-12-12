  1. Skip to content
Eva Kaili of the Social Democrats party PASOK
Image: Vladimir Rys/Getty Images
PoliticsGreece

Eva Kaili: Greece freezes assets of MEP accused of graft

35 minutes ago

Police in Belgium arrested European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili on corruption charges over her alleged involvement in a corruption scandal linked to Qatar.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KoTQ

Officials in Greece on Monday said they had frozen the assets of the European Parliament vice president Eva Kaili after her arrest by Belgian police on corruption charges.

Police in Brussels were investigating allegations that figures working for World Cup host Qatar had paid hefty bribes to European politicians for influencing the policy debate.

What we know so far

Police carried out raids at 16 houses in and around Brussels and seized €600,000 ($631,800) on Friday as part of the probe, which has led to calls for more oversight of European policymaking.

Prosecutors said four people had been arrested and charged with "participation in a criminal organization, money laundering, and corruption."

Kaili, a 44-year-old former television presenter, was charged with corruption on Sunday in Brussels. She has spoken publicly in support of Qatar's recent labor reforms and was reportedly detained after Belgian investigators found "bags of cash" in her home.

The European Parliament said at the weekend that Kaili had been suspended from her duties, most notably that of representing the parliament's President Roberta Metsola in the Middle East. The Greek socialist PASOK party, of which Kaili is a member, said it was expelling her.

The claims of bribery have shaken the EU legislature and led to calls for the institutions to be investigated to root out foreign influence.

"Certainly the news is very worrisome," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he arrived at a meeting of foreign ministers. He added that no officials from the bloc's diplomatic service or overseas missions had been implicated.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the "full force of law" must be used in the case. "This is about the credibility of Europe, so this has to trigger consequences in various areas," she said.

rc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

