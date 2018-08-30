Europa League Draw: Leipzig drawn with 'sister' club Salzburg, Frankfurt have it tough

RB Leipzig's reward for Thursday's last-gasp victory over Zorya Luhansk is a Europa League group including sister club Salzburg.

Both teams are bankrolled by the Red Bull energy drinks firm but changes to their boardrooms in recent months mean the two clubs are able to play each other. Celtic and Norway's Rosenborg also await Ralf Rangnick's (pictured above) side in Group B.

Bayer Leverkusen, who missed out on Champions League football on goal difference last season, were placed in Group A with Bulgaria's Ludogorets, FC Zurich and AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.

The other German group stage entrants are Eintracht Frankfurt, who will hope to do a better job in Europe than they did in the defence of their German Cup title having lost in the first round. But the draw conducted in Monaco will see them having to contend with Lazio, Marseille and Cypriot side Apollon in Group H.

Frankfurt, who brought goalkeeper Kevin Trapp back on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, are arguably in the most difficult group of all.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann was named Europa League player of the season for last term ahead of the draw.

The first set of group fixtures take place on September 20. The final is in Baku on May 29.