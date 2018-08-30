Europa League: Forsberg's late penalty books RB Leipzig group stage slot

RB Leipzig 3 - 2 Zorya Luhansk

(Cunha 7', Augustin 69', Frsberg (pen) 90' - Ratao 35', Gordiyenko 48')

All six of those early season games now look like they might just be worth it, thanks to a cool last gasp penalty from Emil Forsberg.

After a dour goalless draw against 10 men in Ukraine last week, Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick put out something close to his strongest side, despite the fixture pile up that these qualifiers have created.

That looked to have been a wise decision early on as new Brazilian signing Cunha continued his impressive form by burying the opener, despite claims from Timo Werner that he'd had the last touch.

But as on Sunday, when they let an early lead slip against Borussia Dortmund, the Red Bulls switched off and quickfire goals either side of the break from Rafael Ratão and Artem Gordiyenko left the hosts needing two goals.

Though Jean- Kevin Augustin halved the task, Leipzig's efforts to find the winner that would make their early season odyssey seem worthwhile looked to have come to nothing.

But as the pressure rose, the Ukranian side cracked, and an ill-advised tackle from Vitaliy Vernydub gave Forsberg the chance to be a hero.