Euro 2024: Spain strike late, beating England 2-1 in final

Spain have won the Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 after a frenetic second half and a late winner from Mikel Oyarzabal. Spain claim a record fourth European Championship, their third in five attempts since 2008.

Spain's men sealed their fourth European Championship title after Mikel Oyarzabal's late strike earned his side a narrow 2-1 win over England in Berlin on Sunday night.

After a cagey opening 45 minutes, Luis de la Fuente's side took the lead seconds after the restart when standout teenager Lamine Yamal played in winger Nico Williams, who steered the ball past Jordan Pickford.

Spain's birthday boys Nico Williams, who turned 22 on Friday, and Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday, combined to break the deadlock just after half time Image: Wolfgang Rattay/REUTERS

It was a fourth successive knockout match in Euro 2024 when England fell behind but substitute Cole Palmer drew his side level on 73 minutes to the delight of a packed Olympic Stadium.

Cole Palmer netted soon after being subbed into the action to tie the score Image: Annegret Hilse/REUTERS

However, with just four minutes left in the match Oyarzabal stretched to meet Marc Cucurella's low cross into the box to the delight of the Spanish players and fans.

Spanish players ran down substitute Oyarzabal to celebrate the 86th minute goal, which proved decisive Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

More to follow...

Euro 2024: Football fans await final in Berlin To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Mark Hallam