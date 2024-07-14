Euro 2024: Spain strike late, beating England 2-1 in final

Euro 2024: Spain strike late, beating England 2-1 in finalJuly 14, 2024
Spain's men sealed their fourth European Championship title after Mikel Oyarzabal's late strike earned his side a narrow 2-1 win over England in Berlin on Sunday night.
After a cagey opening 45 minutes, Luis de la Fuente's side took the lead seconds after the restart when standout teenager Lamine Yamal played in winger Nico Williams, who steered the ball past Jordan Pickford.
It was a fourth successive knockout match in Euro 2024 when England fell behind but substitute Cole Palmer drew his side level on 73 minutes to the delight of a packed Olympic Stadium.
However, with just four minutes left in the match Oyarzabal stretched to meet Marc Cucurella's low cross into the box to the delight of the Spanish players and fans.
More to follow...
