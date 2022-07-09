Euro 2022: Sweden and Netherlands' fans steal show as teams draw

For long stretches, anyone seeking entertainment at the Netherlands' opening clash with Sweden would have been better off looking at the stands than the pitch.

Prior to the match, Dutch fan Peter Houwer told DW that the vibrant fan festivities would turn heads at Euro 2022. "[Local fans] have never seen this. Come to the fanzone, walk to the stadium with us and you'll know. It's a big party, and the Swedish are coming too," he said.

A Euros non-host group match record attendance of 21,342 transformed Sheffield's Bramall Lane into a swirling sea of neon yellow and orange. As two of the tournament's most vibrant sets of fans brought the atmosphere, two of the tournament's favorites struggled to hold up their end of the bargain.

Sweden's stifling gameplan

Though Olympic silver medalists Sweden's play wasn’t always pretty, it was more effective, and they were the first to put their stamp on the game. Kosovare Asllani showed a flash of satin skill and juked around Aniek Nouwen. Her low pass had Sweden's fans celebrating before an onrushing Jonna Andersson slotted home.

A left back notching just her third international goal against the tournament holders summarizes what Sweden do best: eking everything possible out of the entirety of their squad. They have supremely talented players rather than singular stars.

"[Teamwork] is a big deal," said Sweden's veteran keeper Hedvig Lindahl to DW after the match. "We have a lot of discussions about the relationships between each other and how we can best help each other and utilize every different angle of vision that we have out there. I think it's one of our strengths, definitely."

And while the first half in particular was a disjointed affair, Sweden were much better equipped to excel than the Dutch. Attackers Asllane and Fridolina Rolfö spent much of the opening period rushing back to hamper the Netherlands attack and pickpocket unexpecting midfielders.

After scoring, Sweden found their feet and did a much better job of stringing together passes and putting the Netherlands' defense to the test.

Injuries and chemistry off-kilter

While Sweden's biggest names spent the first half tracking back, Dutch stars spent their time fending off frustration. Vivienne Miedema could be spotted performing an extremely rare gesture throughout the first half: raising her hand apologetically to teammates after dribbling into defenders or misplaying a pass.

While the Netherlands seemed off their game from the opening whistle, things were quickly compounded by poor luck. Both captain and veteran keeper Sari Van Veenendaal and Chelsea defender Aniek Nouwen were forced out early with injury, leaving the Netherlands without two vital bricks in their defensive foundation before the half.

Netherland's coach Mark Parsons took the halftime break to let his squad collect themselves, and as he said after the game, confer with Miedema to make some adjustments. The Netherlands emerged from the locker room looking at least vaguely reminiscent of their 2017-winning selves and had significantly more energy in their attack.

Euro 2022: The favorites Germany Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s squad is packed with players from Europe’s elite clubs. Germany will count on the combination between young and experienced women, with the DFB's target being the semifinals at least. Sara Däbritz, who recently joined European champions Lyon, will look to win Germany’s first big title since 2013. But the record title winners will miss Dzsenifer Marozsan, due to injury.

Euro 2022: The favorites Norway After the disappointment of getting knocked out in the group stages of Euro 2017, Norway will look to restore their good record in the competition, having won it twice and reached the final in 2013. Ada Hegerberg, the winner of the first ever Ballon d’Or to be awarded to a female player in 2018, has returned to the setup after a five year absence in protest at inequality in the Norwegian FA.

Euro 2022: The favorites France After underwhelming at their home World Cup in 2019, Corinne Diacre’s side will want to reassert themselves. This might be difficult due to the absence of influential players such as Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer, who have been left out of the squad. Experienced defender Wendie Renard, of reigning Champions League winners Lyon, leads a side with plenty of winning experience at club level.

Euro 2022: The favorites Netherlands The reigning European champions will look to defend their title in England, this time with Englishman Mark Parsons at the helm. Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, the star attacker who is the Dutch national team’s most prolific goalscorer ever, is expected to lead the side into the latter stages of the competition.

Euro 2022: The favorites England The tournament’s hosts see themselves as being among the top contenders. The squad is built largely from players from the rapidly growing Women’s Super League, as well as a smattering of Europe’s top clubs. Attacking fullback Lucy Bronze has played for several of the elite, and will be looking to secure a first major title for England after agreeing a deal to play for Barcelona next term.

Euro 2022: The favorites Spain With a squad made almost entirely of La Liga talent, Jorge Vilda’s players will look to secure the country’s first ever European title. However, Spain suffered a major blow on the eve of the tournament, when Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas (left), considered by many as the best player in the world, suffered a knee injury in training that has ruled her out of Euro 2022.

Euro 2022: The favorites Sweden With many of their players decorating Europe’s top clubs and a strong history, Sweden is one of the teams to watch at the Euros. The silver medalists from the Beijing Olympics will look to win a major trophy for their country for the first time since winning the 1984 Euros. Fridolina Rolfö’s good form from Barcelona could help them in achieving their goal.



When a cleared Miedema 52nd minute pass popped to a lone Jill Roord hovering at the top of Sweden's box, Roord swept the ball into the net and leveled things.

"The second half was much better. We dared to play. But there's much more to come there when we use our attacking abilities. When Viv and others got the ball, Sweden just wanted to drop back," Netherlands coach Mark Parsons said after the match.

Leveling the scoreline opened things up and injected urgency into the match, and the Dutch attacking core got much more involved. Still, golden chances were largely missing. Sweden and the Netherlands pushed, and given the boisterous crowd driving both on sides a late winner began to feel inevitable yet never materialized.

Knowing where you stand

Before the match, Sweden’s Magdelena Eriksson said opening the Euros against the Netherlands would be a useful measuring stick. "We know the whole tournament isn’t judged on one single game. But it's nice to get an idea of where we stand, where they stand, and what we will need to improve during the tournament," she said.

Sweden will leave Sheffield knowing they’re well-organized enough to foil some of the best attackers of the world, and that they’re crafty enough in their teamwork to punish them at the back as well. The Netherlands know that they can make adjustments and have the mentality to overcome major mid-match setbacks.

Both sides will need to make adjustments if they want to resemble true tournament favorites instead of just fellow members of the pack.

As for the supporters, the Swedes and Dutch have put in opening salvos in the battle for Euro 2022’s best support. Both groups of fans seemed quite pleased with the result. As Peter told DW, “The fans are only partying of course. If we win, we party. If we lose we party as well.”

Though he didn't mentioned what happens when the Netherlands draw, judging by the loud singing reverberating around Bramall Lane long after the final whistle, it probably involves partying.