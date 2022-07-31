EURO 2022: How 'Sweet Caroline' became this year's soccer anthem

When England's women's football team, the Lionesses, walk out to play Germany in the final of the Euro 2022 at London's Wembley stadium, they will be hoping to hear one song at the end of the match: "Sweet Caroline."

Made popular during last year's EURO 2020 men's competition, with England losing the final to Italy in a penalty shootout, the anthem has now been belted out after every Lionesses win in their run to the EURO 2022 final.

Originally performed by Neil Diamond in 1969, "Sweet Caroline" has replaced former England football anthem, "It's coming home," in part due to the uplifting verse and chorus that England fans hope will ring around the stadium Sunday night.

"Hands, touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you" go the lyrics before the main refrain: "Sweet Caroline … Good times never seemed so good … Oh! Oh! Oh!"

The song is so catchy that even the fans of opposing teams are said to sometimes join in.

From 'Yellow Submarine' to 'Go West'

The Neil Diamond classic is the latest in a long line of British fan songs — even if the national team often goes home empty-handed from international competitions, having not won since the 1966 World Cup.

Well-known pop melodies like "Yellow Submarine" by the Beatles, "Que Sera Sera" by Doris Day, or "Go West" by the Pet Shop Boys often form the basis of a catchy fan song. The tunes are pimped with freshly coined texts — which can vary depending on the score and the opponent.



Even in Germany, these melodies are part of the standard repertoire. Fans of the Schalke 04 team based in Gelsenkirchen have decorated the "Go West" melody with their own text: "Steh auf, wenn du ein Schalker bist" ("Stand up if you're a Schalke fan").

At the EURO 2012, with Ireland trailing Spain 4:0, the Irish fans joined together for their anthem, "The Fields of Athenry," a song about famine in Ireland in the 19th century.

Stadium anthems borrowed from pop music

Every football club has its own anthem. And here, as well, England leads the pack.

Either existing pop tracks are converted into soccer ditties, or stars write their own songs especially for the stadium. There's "Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)" from Lightning Seeds, or, of course, "You'll Never Walk Alone" by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Liverpool band Gerry and the Pacemakers didn't write the hit song, which was originally from the Rogers and Hammerstein musical "Carousel," but covered it in 1963 — shooting the number to world-wide fame. At some point, Liverpool fans started singing it in the stadium and have kept up the tradition, both in victory and defeat.

"You'll Never Walk Alone" has also been adopted by numerous other football clubs in Germany, Europe and beyond — including Borussia Dortmund.

In a quarter-final match of the Europa League in 2016, Dortmund was playing Liverpool, whose coach is former Dortmund trainer Jürgen Klopp. When the Liverpool manager entered his old home stadium, all 65,000 Dortmund and Liverpool fans came together to sing "You'll Never Walk Alone."

Since the Euro 2008, "Seven Nation Army" by American band The White Stripes (2003) has been a football staple.

After Belgian fans picked up the song, Italian football spectators sang the at the World Cup in Germany in 2006. Two years later at EURO 2008 in Austria and Switzerland, the number was played at every entrance of every team — another football anthem was born.

5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems 'Yellow Submarine,' The Beatles Ringo Starr's famous melody is admittedly simple — after all, he was never very good at singing. But neither are most football fans. The singable chorus from "Yellow Submarine" is perfect for the stadium and the text can easily be adapted to suit the match. Spanish side Villarreal have gone even further, adopting "Yellow Submarine" as the nickname for their team, which plays in yellow.

5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems 'Guantanamera,' Joseito Fernandez This song has been around for nearly 90 years, but first became a fan anthem at the 2002 World Cup in Jpan and South Korea. The band Rocca became a one-hit-wonder with the melody from the Cuban classic. Most people only remember the refrain, however: "There's only one Rudi Völler," referring to the German soccer legend. Fans sang it so often that the line was named sentence of the year in 2002.

5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems 'Nel blu dipinto di blu (Volare),' Domenico Modugno This hit by Italian Domenico Modugno, which was supposed to be about the blue sky above Rome, was misappropriated because the word "volare" from the chorus rhymed too well with "finale." The chorus is usually whipped out when a team makes it into the final.

5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems 'Go West,' Village People This stadium anthem has been successful in many different clubs and countries because it's so suited to modification. While Borussia Dortmund screams "Ole, jetzt kommt der BVB" (Ole, now BVB is coming), Premier League side Arsenal uses the text, "One-nil to the Arsenal." While teams may be arch-enemies on the pitch, at least some of them have "Go West" in common.

5 songs that accidentally became soccer anthems 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' Gerry & The Pacemakers "You'll Never Walk Alone," which originally came from a Rogers and Hammerstein musical, is a more solemn football anthem. And perhaps that's why it's been around so long. Unlike other soccer songs, its text is very important. First adopted in Liverpool in the 1960s, it is now sung in stadiums all over the world and is practically inseparable from soccer itself. Author: Antje Binder (kbm)







This article was adapted from a 2016 article titled, "The songs of soccer, from stadium anthems to Ronaldo's solo"

Editor: Stuart Braun