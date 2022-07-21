Euro 2022: Germany get past Austria to advance to semis

Germany got a first-half strike from Lina Magull and a late goal from Alexandra Popp to secure the win for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side at the Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday.

However, Austria made things difficult for the Germans and even came close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute when Marina Georgieva's header hit the outside of the post.

Germany took the lead in the 26th minute after a poor clearance by Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was cut off and headed up to Klara Bühl who cut the ball back from the byline for Popp who stepped over the ball, leaving it for Magull to side-foot in.

Austria fought back in the second half with forward Barbara Dunst hitting the bar with a long-range shot. Sarah Puntigam hit the post after her initial shot was blocked.

Germany could have put the match to bed in the 82nd minute but Bühl missed a sitter in front of an open goal.

She was not left to rue that miss as in the 90th minute Popp pressed keeper Zinsberger into hitting the ball against her on a clearance and it ended up in the back of the net. This was Popp's for her fourth goal in Germany's four games in the tournament.