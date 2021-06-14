Euro 2020: Slovakia smother Robert Lewandowski to upset Poland

Poland 1 – 2 Slovakia 1

Linetty 46' - Szczesny (OG) 18', Skriniar 69'

Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

The one question that will have been going through Polish supporters' minds was: Can Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, the reigning World Footballer of the Year and the man who just a few weeks ago broke Gerd Müller's record for goals in a single Bundesliga season finally deliver the goods for his country?

Of course it was only Poland's first game of Euro 2020, but based on this small sample size, the answer, at least initially, has to be a clear: Nie.

In an often physical contest, Slovakia upset Poland 2-1 by throwing a a blanket over the man who found the back of the net 41 times in just 29 games in this past Bundesliga season. Poland weren't helped by the fact that two of other key attackers, Krzysztof Piatek of Hertha Berlin and Arkadiusz Milik of Olympique Marseille were ruled out due to injury – putting even more pressure on their captain to make the difference.

Right from the start it was clear that, even if they were the slight favorites, the Poles would have their hands full on this evening in St. Petersburg. The Slovakians tackled hard from the get go, packing the middle of the park and leaving the Poles little room to maneuver.

Stroke of luck

And it was Slovakia who struck first, with a bit of luck.

Charging in from the right wing, Robert Mak drove into the area and directed a low shot on goal that bounced off the post before hitting a diving Wojciech Szczesny in the back and bouncing into the net.

Instead of Poland pushing back, Slovakia had better chances to increase their lead through the rest of the half, with Kucka driving a long-range effort over the bar.

Wojciech Szczesny was charged with an own goal after the ball bounced off his back and into the net

Poland equalizer and red card

As the Polish players emerged from their dressing room for the second half, some of them were in animated discussion. One didn't need to understand Polish to see that Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa had them fully motivated to strike back. And it worked.

Right from the restart Poland went on the attack with a series of short passes that confused the Slovakian defenders into leaving midfielder Karol Linetty unmarked, and he made no mistake.

Lewandowski hadn't been involved, kept largely under wraps by Slovakian defenders, but here at least was evidence that Poland aren't entirely reliant on their talisman.

But they would need him soon after, when Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off for a second bookable offense and Slovakia restored their lead through Milan Skriniar, the defender firing low through a forest of bodies with a strike that Lewandowski himself would have been proud of.

Robert Lewandowski rarely got the opportunity to get a shot off

But the Bayern man was more noticeable as a potential provider than a finisher as Poland pressed for another equalizer which never arrived.

It was another disappointing night for a player who has only ever scored two goals for his country in 12 European Championship and World Cup matches.

But a striker is always reliant on the service he gets, and Poland aren't Bayern. Now, having lost what looked on paper like their easiest game, it won't get any easier against Spain and Sweden.