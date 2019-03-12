 EU to slap Google with fresh fine: reports | News | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU to slap Google with fresh fine: reports

The tech giant has already been handed €7 billion in fines in the European Union, but more could be on the way. The latest case relates to unfair practices with its AdSense program.

Google logo on a phone

The European Union's anti-trust regulator plans to fine Google's parent company Alphabet with another fine for unfair competition practices, AFP and Reuters news agencies reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The possible fine relates to a case currently running that targets the tech giant's AdSense advertising service. A verdict in the long-running case is expected in the coming weeks.

Google has already been fined €7 billion ($8 billion) in the EU for two offenses related to its Android operating system and its shopping platform.

The Financial Times, which also cited unnamed sources, claimed the European Commission could fine the group an additional $13 billion, but the expected penalty would likely be significantly less.

Read more: EU finance ministers propose new tax code for internet giants Google, Facebook

Watch video 06:15

Did Google abuse its powers?

Adsense abuse

The Commission opened the AdSense case in 2016, accusing Google of preventing third parties that use its AdSense product from displaying advertisements from Google's competitors.

It said Google had kept its anti-competitive practices for a decade.

Further investigations against the company could also be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, the agency is reportedly considering a probe against Apple for using its app store to gain an advantage over rivals.

Read more: Google owner Alphabet posts strong growth, beats expectations

Watch video 03:16

Are tech giants out of control?

aw/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

France fines Google €50 million for EU privacy breaches

The biggest penalty so far under new EU rules was justified by the severity of the infringements of transparency, information and consent, France's regulator ruled. It is a challenge to Google's business model. (21.01.2019)  

Google challenges EU antitrust fine

Google has launched a legal challenge to the €2.4 billion ($3 billion) fine imposed by the EU for favoring its own shopping service. The legal battle will prolong the internet giant's 7-year fight with the EU. (11.09.2017)  

EU finance ministers propose new tax code for internet giants Google, Facebook

German and French finance ministers have proposed that Silicon Valley giants like Google and Facebook pay tax in the countries where they earn revenue. Smaller countries are skeptical the new regulations will work. (16.09.2017)  

Google fined €4.3 billion by EU regulator

The EU hits Google with a massive fine for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system. The ruling could further enflame tensions between Brussels and Washington, which are already at a low point. (18.07.2018)  

Google owner Alphabet posts strong growth, beats expectations

Alphabet Inc has brushed off a €4.3 billion fine from the EU, reporting a 26 percent jump in second-quarter revenue. Its shares climbed more than 5 percent on news of stronger than expected ad sales. (24.07.2018)  

WWW links

Financial Times

Margrethe Vestager to hit Google with another fine

Audios and videos on the topic

Did Google abuse its powers?  

Are tech giants out of control?  

Related content

Logos App Twitter Facebook Google

EU finance ministers shelve plan to tax tech giants 12.03.2019

At a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels, member states failed to agree a plan on the taxing of digital giants like Google and Facebook. They will try again in 2020.

Die App der Suchmaschine Google auf Smartphone

France fines Google €50 million for EU privacy breaches 21.01.2019

The biggest penalty so far under new EU rules was justified by the severity of the infringements of transparency, information and consent, France's regulator ruled. It is a challenge to Google's business model.

Symbolbild Google & Urheberrecht

EU targets tech giants with new copyright deal for digital age 14.02.2019

The European Union claims a new draft deal to force internet platforms to share revenues will empower authors and artists. But critics say the freedom of the internet is at risk.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  