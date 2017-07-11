EU sues UK over Gibraltar state aid

The European Commission alleges that while it was still an EU member, Britain failed to recover €100 million in state aid given by the UK territory to multinationals.
Brussels on Friday launched legal action to force the United Kingdom to recover €100 million ($199 million) in tax exemptions awarded to multinational firms operating in Gibraltar.
The case, which will go before the European Court of Justice, comes amid increasing tensions between London and Brussels since the end of the Brexit transition period in December.
More to come...