 EU sues UK over Gibraltar state aid | News | DW | 19.03.2021

News

EU sues UK over Gibraltar state aid

The European Commission alleges that while it was still an EU member, Britain failed to recover €100 million in state aid given by the UK territory to multinationals.

A person rides a scooter in front of the rock of Gibraltar

The EU says that the UK never recovered 100 million in illegal state aid given to multinationals based in Gibraltar

Brussels on Friday launched legal action to force the United Kingdom to recover €100 million ($199 million) in tax exemptions awarded to multinational firms operating in Gibraltar.

The case, which will go before the European Court of Justice, comes amid increasing tensions between London and Brussels since the end of the Brexit transition period in December.

More to come...

