EU signs off on new joint defense projects — but to do what?

News

European nations are hoping to bolster their military capabilities after 13 new joint defense projects were agreed. What are some of these projects and which nations are collaborating?

Soldiers stand in a line with rifles during EU Common Challenge-15 in Poland

European nations will begin working on 13 innovative joint military development projects, after defense ministers from the bloc approved the measures in talks in Brussels on Tuesday.

The programs will be carried out under the EU's joint weapons development structure, named PESCO. 

There are now a total of 47 military collaborations developed by EU countries under PESCO, covering military hardware as well as a range of training and simulation schools and programs for both hardware and cyber defense.

Funding for the projects comes from the nations themselves, with PESCO providing a formal structure through which nations can collaborate.

Read more: US warns EU over €13-billion defense spending

What military capabilities are being developing?

Nations will develop a wide range of capabilities as well as facilities including everything from a medical training center for special forces, cyber training centers and a new warship. Here is a selection of the more interesting projects agreed on Tuesday:

Maritime Unmanned Anti-Submarine System (MUSAS)

The Maritime Unmanned Anti-Submarine System (MUSAS) is a joint project between Portugal, France, Spain and Sweden, which all have large coastlines.

The autonomous system will provide command, control and communications (C3) for underwater anti-submarine warfare.

It is also hoped that it will protect important underwater infrastructure, such as pipelines.

Watch video 05:17

Ben Hodges: US commitment to NATO ‘remains steadfast’

Electronic warfare capability project

Germany is funding this project together with Czechia to look into improving cooperation between various countries' electronic warfare military systems. The goal is to develop a potential electronic warfare military operations concept and could potentially lead to further integration of German-Czech electronic warfare training and military units in the future.

Read more: Opinion: US-Russian cyberwar just getting started

European Patrol Corvette (EPC)

This ambitious project is planned as a joint project by Italy and France to develop a new warship developed to be adapted for different tasks and missions.

Corvettes are small, maneuverable warships — one class lower and smaller than frigates. (The perhaps more renowned Chevrolet sports car was named after the class of vessel, which had gained notoriety in the Second World War. The company wanted a non-animal name beginning in "c" for their new flagship.)

It is not known how many corvettes that Italy and France want to fund. French state-owned shipbuilding company Naval Group signed off for a joint-venture with Italian Fincantieri in June.

Airborne Electronic Attack (AEA)

A russian soldier launches a Leer-3 drone with jamming capabilities

Russia has been developing drones with advanced jamming technologies. EU nations are looking to combat this.

Thiswill be an anti-jamming and electronic warfare system, to protect different types of aircraft and drones' software and GPS from being interfered with by foreign powers in various ways.

The system, which will be developed between Spain, France and Sweden, is also intended to include "soft suppression" of enemy air defenses — for instance seeking to jam them in turn — as well as other forms of electronic attack or strike support.

  • Signing of PESCO (Reuters)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    Union within a union

    With 25 of the EU's current 28 member states joining the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), there seems to be a great deal of consensus among member states but a few remain on the fence. The new defense union is expected to address immediate threats without having to rely on NATO for all of the EU's defense needs.

  • European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (Reuters/D. Pignatelli)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    High expectations

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had been campaining for PESCO for several years. He expects the new military pact to deliver a "European Security and Defence Union (which) will help protect our Union, which is exactly what EU citizens expect."

  • Federica Mogherini (Getty Images/AFP/J. Thys)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    A 'new era' for European security

    EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Chief Federica Mogherini welcomed the establishment of PESCO as the dawn of a "new era." Mogherini further described the initiative as "an inclusive framework to facilitate the joint investments and projects that we so much need to strengthen the ability of the European Union to be a credible security provider for its citizens and globally."

  • French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    Franco-German foundations

    French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen are among the chief supporters of the PESCO defense union. Von der Leyen stressed that with the United States taking a critical stance on NATO, launching Europe's very own defense initiative was "important - especially after the election of the US President," referring to Presiden Donald Trump.

  • US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    A new direction

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (pictured left) welcomed the launch of PESCO in the face of those fears over US President Donald Trump's commitment to the transatlantic defense alliance. Stoltenberg said that PESCO will "strengthen the European pillar within NATO" adding that it will be "good for NATO" as well.

  • Theresa May (Getty Images/G.V. Wijngart)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    Left outside

    The majority of EU states signed up to PESCO. Malta still mulling over it, Denmark has opted out for the time being, and the UK is expected to reject the proposal, as it is set to leave the EU by 2019. Prime Minister Theresa May is free to join PESCO at a later date however - even after Brexit - if the terms of that cooperation would benefit the entire EU.

  • EUFOR mission in Bosnia (AP)

    What is the EU defense union PESCO?

    EU soldiers?

    It is unclear to what extent there will be concrete military cooperation between EU states, as is the case with the EUFOR peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The signing of PESCO initially provides only the framework for expanded collaboration and more efficient spending of military funds.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


Read more: Russia sends state-of-the-art air defense system to Serbia

